

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 13-year high of 1.2149 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2067.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7094 and 0.9705 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.7072 and 0.9680, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie climbed to 5-day highs of 1.6214 and 113.02 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6268 and 112.49, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.22 against the kiwi, 0.72 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie, 1.61 against the euro and 114.00 against the yen.



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