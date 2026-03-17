Threema GmbH: Axpo Systems and Threema Are Joining Forces for Greater Data Security in the Energy Sector

As part of the critical infrastructure, the energy sector places particularly high demands on secure information and data exchange. Axpo Systems, a subsidiary of energy service provider Axpo, offers scalable services to protect critical infrastructures against cyberattacks. With REVIVE, Axpo Systems provides a platform specifically developed for the energy sector to manage crises. The solution combines secure communication, incident management, and resilient infrastructure in an integrated suite. Threema OnPrem, the self-hosted version of Threema Work, serves as the central communication module.

Attacks on critical infrastructures are increasing exponentially, with insecure communication channels often serving as the decisive entry point. In the energy sector, data protection is particularly important because supply interruptions, such as power outages, directly threaten public safety. To guarantee operational continuity and security of supply at all times, Axpo Systems will rely on Threema in the future. The Swiss pioneer of secure instant messaging applications provides resilient communication solutions characterized by consistent end-to-end encryption based on open-source technology and strict data minimization.

"Threema OnPrem meets the high requirements for data protection and resilience in the energy sector. The solution not only serves as a secure communication platform but also as a crisis-proof backup channel that ensures stable communication even in the event of cyberattacks or IT outages," says Manuel Dietrich, CTO of Axpo Systems.

Threema as the Communication Tool for REVIVE

Thanks to this collaboration with Threema, Axpo Systems now offers companies in the energy sector a highly secure crisis management solution as part of its OT Security Operation Center services: REVIVE is a suite of on-premises tools designed to manage crisis situations. The service is hosted in Axpo Systems' private cloud. Threema OnPrem, the self-hosted version of Threema Work that guarantees full data sovereignty, forms the communication hub of the REVIVE product.

For maximum resilience, the solution uses the SCION protocol, developed at ETH Zurich, enabling controlled and secure data transmission. Integration into the Secure Swiss Utility Network (SSUN) ensures that only authorized participants can communicate within an isolated trust domain. This keeps communication stable and protected even in the event of large-scale Internet disruptions.

"With HIN, we have already successfully established a new standard in healthcare communication and the secure transmission of sensitive patient data. Together with Axpo Systems, we will now create the equivalent standard for the energy sector. We share a common commitment to maximum data security and comprehensive cybersecurity expertise," says Miguel Rodriguez, CRO of Threema.

Axpo Systems' strategic roadmap envisions the use of Threema OnPrem as a proactive crisis management platform rather than merely a communication tool. A key milestone is the implementation of smart interfaces to industry-specific systems in the energy sector, enabling automated status notifications to be transmitted directly into the secure chat environment. At the same time, deep integration into the Operations Control Center (OCC) ensures immediate crisis communication, physically isolated from the rest of the corporate network, in the event of cybersecurity incidents, network disruptions, or physical security incidents.

Core Features for Emergency Communication and Administration

Threema's solution not only offers stability by providing a reliable backup and out-of-band channel in the event of a crisis, it also actively supports all emergency communication. The integrated broadcast tool allows companies to reach the entire workforce, individual teams, or external partners easily, directly, and in a targeted manner. Communication between control centers, technicians, and authorities can thus be significantly accelerated.

The user-friendly interface and numerous work-oriented features enable precise coordination, shorten decision-making processes, and ensure that companies remain operational at all times.

In addition, the management cockpit enables flexible administration of users, access rights, and devices - even in cases of device loss. Thanks to contact verification (via verification levels) and restrictions to internal contacts, only authorized individuals have access to sensitive information.

About Threema

Threema GmbH is a pioneer and market leader in secure communication. More than 12 million users in Europe and beyond already rely on the Swiss communication solution, which is consistently designed for privacy and data minimization. Among them are three million users of the business application Threema Work across more than 8,000 companies, public authorities, schools, and associations. Founded in 2014 in Pfäffikon SZ near Zurich, the company - unlike most competitors - operates its own servers in Switzerland, thereby guaranteeing the highest data protection standards.

About Axpo Systems

Axpo Systems, a company of the Axpo Group, has extensive expertise in connectivity and security and acts as an experienced system integrator and service provider for critical infrastructures. For Swiss energy providers, Axpo Systems operates an integrated Operations Control Center (OCC) overall solution in which incident management, cybersecurity incidents, and physical security aspects are centrally monitored and coordinated.

With its strong roots in Switzerland, in-depth industry expertise, and high engineering competence, Axpo Systems provides practical, reliable, and scalable security solutions specifically tailored to energy supply companies.

Contact Information

Micha Harris / Carta GmbH / E-Mail harris@carta.eu / Tel. +49 (0) 6232 / 100111-20

SOURCE: Threema GmbH