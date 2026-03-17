Société Générale and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the divestment of the retail business of Societe Generale Securities Services

SOCIETE GENERALE AND CRÉDIT MUTUEL ARKÉA SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE DIVESTMENT OF THE RETAIL BUSINESS OF SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES

Press release

Paris, 17 March 2026

Societe Generale and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the divestment of Societe Generale Securities Services' Custody Account-Keeping delegation activity dedicated to the French retail banking segment. This activity covers the management of securities transactions, interest and dividend payments, and the holding of positions in Ordinary Securities Accounts (CTOs) and Equity Savings Plans (PEAs).

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa would complete this acquisition via ProCapital, its subsidiary specializing in Custody Account-Keeping and, more broadly, in white-label investment solutions, which offers stakeholders in the savings market the ability to outsource all or part of their securities activities within a secure and regulatory-compliant framework. Under this agreement, ProCapital would thus become the securities services provider for SG French Retail Network, BoursoBank and Societe Generale Private Banking in France.

Arnaud Jacquemin, Head of Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS): "This proposed divestment is fully in line with our SGSS strategy, and we are convinced that Crédit Mutuel Arkéa will be the best shareholder to foster the development of this business. On par with our peers, SGSS is refocusing on wholesale clients: the Group's ongoing investments in securities services will therefore be concentrated on these clients, enabling us to better support their development and maintain a high quality of service that makes SGSS a recognized player in this area."

Frédéric Diverrez, Head of Technologies and services division, Member of the Executive Committee of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa: "This acquisition project is a structuring step in the implementation of our Faire 2030 strategic plan. It concretely illustrates our goal to open up our business model and our desire to accelerate significantly, by 2030, in the white-label banking services market. By strengthening our capacities in Retail Securities Custody Account-Keeping, we are consolidating recognised know-how and increasing volume in a business with high technological and regulatory intensity. This transaction would enable us to deploy our banking expertise more widely to support the development of our B2B partners and Group entities, offering them innovative, high-performing and robust solutions. It is part of a broader trajectory aimed at making our specialised subsidiaries essential references in their markets. Our goal is clear: to sustainably strengthen Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's position among the leaders in banking outsourcing, by combining innovation and operational excellence."

This project will be subject to the applicable social/labor procedures and the approval of the competent authorities. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Press contacts:

Societe Generale: Benjamin Fayol _+33 1 42 13 08 11_ benjamin.fayol@socgen.com

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa: Solen Deltour _+33 6 30 80 38 78_ solen.deltour@arkea.com

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

A cooperative and mutualist bancassurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa comprises the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their affiliated local branches, and around forty specialised subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances, etc.). The Group has 11,660 employees, 2,500 directors, more than 5.6 million members and customers, and total assets of €211.6bn. Leveraging the diversity of its expertise and the distinctiveness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, consistent with its mission-led status. As a leading financial partner in Brittany and the South-West of France, the Group is accelerating its development and transformation under the Faire 2030 strategic plan, driven by a bold strategy supported by a collective of committed employees and members around a shared promise: "With you, with all our strength".

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa news on social media cm-arkea.com

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