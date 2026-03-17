

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 92.71 against the yen, from an early an early 4-day high of 93.31.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi slipped to 0.5817 and 1.9726 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5861 and 1.9631, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.00 against the euro.



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