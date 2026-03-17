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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 09:18 Uhr
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Hyundai Motor Group's HTWO Hydrogen Brand Debuts in Japan at H2&FC EXPO

  • HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group's hydrogen brand and business platform, makes its Japan debut at H2&FC EXPO
  • The Group showcases comprehensive hydrogen technologies across the entire value chain, from production to utilization
  • Japan-spec model of the all-new NEXO on display, with test drives available for registered participants
  • The Group to join a conference session, presenting its fuel cell development history and comprehensive fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) line-up

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group today introduced the Group's dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO, at the H2&FC EXPO. At the exhibition, the Group showcases its vision for a hydrogen-powered future through a comprehensive display of technologies spanning the entire hydrogen value chain.

Hyundai Motor Group's HTWO Hydrogen Brand Debuts in Japan at H2&FC EXPO (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

The Japan-spec all-new NEXO, Hyundai Motor Company's flagship fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), is also on display at the event.

What is HTWO?

HTWO is Hyundai Motor Group's hydrogen brand and business platform to deliver end-to-end solutions across the entire hydrogen value chain. The brand integrates the Group's extensive capabilities, serving as an open platform for collaboration, partnership and investment. HTWO's introduction in Japan at the H2&FC EXPO underscores the Group's commitment to advancing the global transition toward a sustainable hydrogen society.

What is the Group Presenting at the H2&FC EXPO?

From March 17-19, visitors can experience the Group's hydrogen leadership at its booth at Tokyo Big Sight (West Exhibition Hall, W17-31).

The exhibition features:

  • The all-new NEXO: The fully redesigned, Japan-spec model of the Group's next-generation FCEV.
  • Test Drive Program: Registered participants can test-drive the all-new NEXO and experience its upgraded design, spacious interior and enhanced driving performance.
  • HTWO Technologies: A broad lineup from Hyundai Motor Group affiliates demonstrating the depth of the HTWO platform, including hydrogen refueling solutions including packaged hydrogen refueling station concept, hydrogen tram, hydrogen burner, hydrogen fuel cell electric bus and truck, hydrogen fuel cell system and the Automatic Charging Robot-Hydrogen (ACR-H).
  • Conference Participation: On March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Duckwhan Kim, Vice President of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Engineering Design Group 1 at Hyundai Motor Group, will deliver a lecture titled "Electrification Solution Powered by Fuel Cell Technology" as part of the International Special Lecture Session.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Hyundai Motor Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935750/Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Exhibition_Booth_at_H2_FC_EXPO_Tokyo__Japan___HTWO_Brand_and_Hydrogen_R.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935751/Newswire_Press_Release__Hyundai_Motor_Group_s_HTWO_Hydrogen_Brand_Debuts_in_Japan_at_H2_FC_EXPO.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648827/5867987/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-groups-htwo-hydrogen-brand-debuts-in-japan-at-h2fc-expo-302715753.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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