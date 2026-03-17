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WKN: A14NY2 | ISIN: SE0006343745 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JA1
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 08:08
0,170 Euro
+6,94 % +0,011
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1970,20711:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 07:45 Uhr
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Sprint Bioscience AB: Sprint Bioscience reports positive results from the VRK1 program

Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) today announces positive results from a pre-clinical proof-of-concept (POC) study performed within the company's VRK1 program. The results show that VRK1 inhibition selectively kills glioblastoma cells with low VRK2 levels, while cells with normal VRK2 levels are not affected. This confirms the tumor-specific mechanism of the program and demonstrates that VRK1 is a relevant target for the treatment of VRK2-low glioblastoma.

"We are thrilled to report a positive outcome from this POC study. These results provide pharmacological validation of VRK1 as a relevant target in glioblastoma. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of anti-tumor effects from selective VRK1 inhibition in vivo. We look forward to presenting these results at upcoming partnering conferences," said Martin Andersson, Chief Scientific Officer at Sprint Bioscience.

The VRK1 program targets glioblastoma tumors with low expression of VRK2, a state in which tumor cells become uniquely dependent on VRK1 for survival. This creates a therapeutic opportunity to selectively inhibit VRK1 and disrupt essential processes in VRK2-low tumors, while sparing healthy tissue that maintains normal VRK2 levels. By exploiting this tumor-specific vulnerability, VRK1 inhibition offers a precision-medicine strategy.

Using a highly potent and selective VRK1 inhibitor developed within the program, Sprint Bioscience demonstrated the selective killing of VRK2-low gliobastoma cells in a panel of cell lines. The in vivo POC study used a xenograft model of VRK2-low glioblastoma, and significant tumor growth inhibition was seen with a VRK1 inhibitor dosed for 21 days. The treatment was well tolerated throughout the study.

About glioblastoma

Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive and lethal forms of cancer, with limited therapeutic progress over the past two decades. Standard-of-care treatments, including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, offer only modest benefits, with median survival remaining approximately 15 months and five-year survival rates below 10 percent. These outcomes underscore an urgent need for innovative treatment approaches to deliver durable clinical benefit for patients who currently have few effective options.

For further information, kindly contact:

Johan Emilsson, CEO, Sprint Bioscience
Phone: +46 (8) 411 44 55
Email: johan.emilsson@sprintbioscience.com

About Sprint Bioscience AB (publ)

Sprint Bioscience develops small molecule first-in-class drug programs with a focus on oncology. With a fragment-based drug development method, the company develops drug programs in a time- and resource-efficient manner. The programs enter partnerships through licensing agreements, asset acquisitions, or research collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies during the pre-clinical phase and the company has successfully formed several agreements. The Sprint Bioscience share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and trades under the ticker symbol SPRINT. The company is based in Stockholm with operations located in Huddinge. Further information is available on the company website; www.sprintbioscience.com. Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB, www.fnca.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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