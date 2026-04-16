Sprint Bioscience AB: Sprint Bioscience completes strategic STK25 evaluation; continued focus on the primary indication

Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) today announces the conclusion of a targeted evaluation of the STK25 program, conducted in partnership with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national drug discovery platform. The collaboration, initiated and resourced by EDDC, explored the potential of Sprint Bioscience's STK25 program molecules in additional therapeutic indications.

The evaluation has now been concluded, and while the findings did not support advancing the molecules into another inflammatory indication at this time, the collaboration generated valuable scientific insights, which further strengthen Sprint Bioscience's understanding of the program and reinforce the company's strategic focus on MASH as the lead indication.

" The evaluation provided important learnings that help sharpen our long-term development strategy," said Johan Emilsson, CEO at Sprint Bioscience. "We appreciate the strong scientific partnership with EDDC and the commitment they have shown throughout the process."

"Our partnership with Sprint has been marked by openness and a collaborative spirit, and we are thankful for the opportunity to work together on this evaluation. We hope the knowledge generated through this project will support future efforts to deliver meaningful impact for patients," said Damian O'Connell, CEO of EDDC.

The MASH program remains a valuable asset in Sprint Bioscience's R&D pipeline. Supported by encouraging MASH data, the company remains committed to advancing this potential therapy for patients with high unmet medical need and will continue to dedicate resources to advance the program.

Sprint Bioscience extends its gratitude to the team at EDDC for their resources and collaborative spirit throughout this evaluation.

MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis) is a progressive form of fatty liver disease linked to conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. It involves liver inflammation and cellular damage that may result in fibrosis, cirrhosis, or liver failure. Sprint Bioscience's MASH program offers a novel and complementary mechanism of action alongside existing therapies. With rising diagnosis rates and greater disease awareness, the addressable patient population continues to expand.

For further information, kindly contact:

Johan Emilsson, CEO, Sprint Bioscience

Phone: +46 (8) 411 44 55

Email: johan.emilsson@sprintbioscience.com

About Sprint Bioscience AB (publ)

Sprint Bioscience develops small molecule first-in-class drug programs with a focus on oncology. With a fragment-based drug development method, the company develops drug programs in a time- and resource-efficient manner. The programs enter partnerships through licensing agreements, asset acquisitions, or research collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies during the pre-clinical phase and the company has successfully formed several agreements. The Sprint Bioscience share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and trades under the ticker symbol SPRINT. The company is based in Stockholm with operations located in Huddinge. Further information is available on the company website; www.sprintbioscience.com. Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB, www.fnca.se.