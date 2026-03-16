NVIDIA Launches Nemotron Coalition of Leading Global AI Labs to Advance Open Frontier Models

News Summary:

The NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition is a first-of-its-kind global collaboration of model builders and AI labs working to advance open, frontier-level foundation models through shared expertise, data and compute.

Leading innovators Black Forest Labs, Cursor, LangChain, Mistral AI, Perplexity, Reflection AI, Sarvam and Thinking Machines Lab are inaugural members, helping shape the next generation of AI systems.

Members will collaborate on the development of an open model trained on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, with the resulting model open sourced to enable developers and organizations worldwide to specialize AI for their industries and domains.

The first model built by the coalition will underpin the upcoming NVIDIA Nemotron 4 family of open models.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC - NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition, a global collaboration between open model builders and AI developers advancing frontier open models through shared research, expertise, data and compute - helping accelerate innovation across the global AI ecosystem.

Through the coalition, Black Forest Labs, Cursor, LangChain, Mistral AI, Perplexity, Reflection AI, Sarvam and Thinking Machines Lab will bring together their expertise to collaboratively build open frontier models. By combining forces, the coalition aims to accelerate progress on AI models, expanding intelligence beyond any single model and strengthening a vibrant open ecosystem while making model development more efficient so organizations can build, specialize and innovate on a shared, open foundation.

The first project stemming from the coalition will be a base model codeveloped by Mistral AI and NVIDIA, bringing together the AI expertise and technology of both companies. Coalition members will contribute data, evaluations and domain expertise to support the model's post-training and continued development.

The model will enable developers and organizations to post-train and specialize AI systems for their industries, regions and unique needs. Trained on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, the model will be shared with the open ecosystem and underpin the upcoming NVIDIA Nemotron 4 family of models.

"Open models are the lifeblood of innovation and the engine of global participation in the AI revolution - for students, scientists, startups and entire industries," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition unites world-class AI labs to develop frontier open models that champion transparency, collaboration and sovereignty - broadening access to intelligence and ensuring the future of AI is shaped with the world and built for the world."

Global Model Builders and AI-Native Companies Unite to Advance Open Frontier AI

The coalition brings together leaders across the AI ecosystem, each defining the state of the art in its respective domain. Members may contribute their unique expertise - including data, evaluation frameworks, research and experts - to collaboratively develop a shared model. By contributing to this common foundation, partners aim to strengthen the open AI ecosystem while continuing to advance the independent models and platforms they build.

Expected contributions span multimodal capabilities from Black Forest Labs, real-world performance requirements and evaluation datasets from Cursor, and specialization in enabling AI agents with reliable tool use and long-horizon reasoning from LangChain.

The coalition also includes frontier model development capabilities from Mistral AI, including its expertise in building efficient customizable models that offer full control. It further includes accessible, high-performing AI systems from Perplexity. Additional expertise includes work by Reflection AI to build dependable open systems, sovereign language AI development from Sarvam AI and data collaboration with Thinking Machines Lab.

"At BFL, we develop multimodal generative models for visual intelligence, ranging from images to real-time video and action prediction models," said Robin Rombach, cofounder and CEO of Black Forest Labs. "We have always been convinced that open models help drive frontier capabilities. Through coalitions like this one, between independent partners, we can reach the scale needed to accelerate the next generation of state-of-the-art open multimodal models."

"When frontier models are accessible and transparent, developers everywhere can help shape how this technology evolves," said Michael Truelle, cofounder and CEO of Cursor. "Through the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition, Cursor will contribute real-world performance requirements and evaluation datasets to improve the quality and reliability of the base models for developers."

"With over 100 million monthly downloads of LangChain's frameworks, we've seen that frontier models must go beyond raw intelligence to enable reliable tool use, long-horizon reasoning and agent coordination," said Harrison Chase, cofounder and CEO of LangChain. "Through the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition, we will build the best agent harness for these models, rigorously evaluate their capabilities and provide comprehensive observability into agent behavior - helping make Nemotron models the best foundation for the next generation of AI agents."

"Open frontier models are how AI becomes a true platform," said Arthur Mensch, cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI. "Together with NVIDIA, we will take a leading role in training and advancing frontier models at scale. By shaping the capabilities of these systems from the ground up, we can help establish a global foundation for AI that empowers developers to build the next generation of applications."

"The value of AI is measured by how effectively it helps people find and use knowledge," said Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity. "Open models make AI more accessible at scale, giving builders the flexibility to improve performance, reduce costs and push AI applications into everyday use. Through the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition, Perplexity will contribute our frontier model development expertise to build foundations for AI platforms that work for millions of users."

"Technological progress is driven by values of openness and collaboration. These are also deeply American values, and as AI becomes the predominant technology layer, they are more important than ever," said Misha Laskin, cofounder and CEO of Reflection. "Reflection is ensuring that the foundation of intelligence remains open - not controlled by a few - and accessible worldwide. We're joining the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition to build frontier open and safe models, enabling a diverse and thriving AI ecosystem globally."

"AI reaches its full potential when it works in every language and for every community," said Pratyush Kumar, cofounder and CEO of Sarvam. "Open models make this possible by giving builders the freedom to adapt frontier capabilities to real-world needs. Sarvam will contribute our support to the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition to build open foundation models that are voice first, language inclusive, understand local culture and provide a platform for developers to build applications that matter at population scale."

"We believe in AI that is adaptable, collaborative and broadly accessible," said Mira Murati, founder and CEO of Thinking Machines Lab. "Our research and the Tinker platform were made with that goal in mind, and we're keen to support the Nemotron Coalition's mission of democratizing frontier AI capabilities."

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For further information, contact:

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Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: by advancing transparency, collaboration and sovereignty, open models expanding intelligence beyond any single model and ensure the future of AI is built with - and for - the world; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA DGX and NVIDIA Nemotron are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

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NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition

The Nemotron Coalition unites leading model builders and AI developers to advance open frontier mode...