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WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NW
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 09:55
26,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Continues to Execute Growth Plan With Hire of Michael Ragusa

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime today announced the hiring of Michael J. Ragusa Jr., as part of its Lakewood, NJ expansion efforts. Mr. Ragusa, who will be appointed First Vice President, will focus on delivering customized banking solutions to businesses and high net worth individuals in the rapidly growing Lakewood community, further strengthening Dime's expanding Private and Commercial Banking platform in the area.

The addition of Mr. Ragusa comes as Dime is developing a new full-service location at 500 Boulevard of the Americas. Dime previously announced plans to enter the Lakewood market as part of its growth plan and commitment to serving the community.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO of Dime said, "As we continue to grow our presence in the community, Michael's deep roots in Lakewood, and relationship-driven approach will help us deliver the high level of service our clients expect from Dime."

Mr. Ragusa added, "I am excited to join Dime at an important time for the Bank's growth in Lakewood. Dime has built a strong reputation for relationship banking, supported by a best-in-class treasury management platform and lending prowess. I am excited to be part of Dime's growth story and helping clients and businesses in the community."

Prior to joining Dime, Mr. Ragusa was a Vice President at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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