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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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17.03.26 | 11:39
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
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Itron, Inc.: Itron Brings AI-Powered Distributed Intelligence Capabilities to Electric Grid with NVIDIA

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, is expanding artificial intelligence (AI) powered distributed intelligence capabilities at the grid edge with NVIDIA. The companies recently demonstrated the integration of Itron's distributed intelligence (DI) platform, including Grid Edge Intelligence applications, with the NVIDIA Jetson platform, representing a significant milestone of their collaboration. The Jetson platform powers real-time data analysis from an Itron DI-enabled endpoint. This collaboration strengthens Itron's AI-powered distributed intelligence solutions.

The companies demonstrated how technology developed by Itron and its partners can harness the Jetson platform to process waveform data from Itron endpoints, using AI for local anomaly detection to identify systemic risks like faults or wildfires. Artificial intelligence, deployed at the grid edge, enables faster, more precise fault location compared to traditional methods, while continuous learning reduces threats to people and property. This collaboration combines advanced technology and industry expertise, enabling utilities to extract greater value from complex data sets and address major challenges impacting their infrastructure and consumers.

Due to rapidly accelerating grid complexity, utilities must be able to process and analyze high-fidelity data closer to the source to support real-time decision-making. Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio supports distributed intelligence across the distribution grid, enabling utilities to apply AI-assisted analytics at scale.

NVIDIA Jetson's high-performance compute delivers real-time, low-latency processing of large quantities of data. When AI is applied to the high-frequency, real-time data Itron's intelligent endpoints collect at the edge, detection and classification applications perform inference at the edge and pinpoint faults with greater speed and accuracy. These applications also learn-recognizing conditions that signal risk-making it easier for infrastructure to predict and prevent incidents that threaten property or life.

"As grid topology becomes more complex and threats to resiliency, reliability, safety and affordability increase, utilities require greater visibility into conditions emerging closer to customers. Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, Itron is demonstrating AI at the grid edge, leveraging our DI platform, to help utilities better detect and classify conditions that may indicate faults, wildfire risk or other emerging threats, improving situational awareness and supporting faster, more informed decisions," said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com-

Itron and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
509-891-3802
PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172
Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

  • LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc
  • X: www.x.com/itroninc
  • Newsroom: https://itron.com/newsroom
  • Blog: https://itron.com/blog

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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