TextMagic AS's consolidated audited annual report for the financial year 2025

The Supervisory Board of TextMagic AS has approved the company's consolidated audited annual report for the financial year 2025. There are no material differences in the financial results of the audited consolidated report compared to the unaudited consolidated 12-month interim report published on February 25.

The year 2025 in the TextMagic Group was characterised by several strategic decisions aimed at improving performance and operational efficiency in future periods. During the year, structural changes were implemented, including the sale of one business line and the initiation of the liquidation of a subsidiary, as well as the optimisation of development activities and the cost base.

In 2025, the TextMagic Group generated revenue of €13,549 thousand, representing a 7% decrease compared to 2024 (2024: €14,533 thousand). The decline in revenue was significantly affected by the unfavourable exchange rates of the US dollar and the British pound. If exchange rates had remained at the 2024 level, revenue in 2025 would have totalled €14,015 thousand, representing a decrease of 4%.

The Group recorded an operating loss of €611 thousand (2024: operating profit of €1,844 thousand). The loss was mainly due to the increase in depreciation, amortization and asset impairment expense by €1,418 thousand to €5,513 thousand (2024: €4,095 thousand), which had no cash impact during the reporting period.

Management primarily assesses the Group's performance based on EBITDA and its ability to generate operating cash flow. EBITDA amounted to €4,902 thousand (2024: €5,939 thousand), with an EBITDA margin of 36% (2024: 41%).

Cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations amounted to €4,085 thousand (2024: €5,761 thousand), confirming that the TextMagic Group's business continues to generate strong cash flows, enabling both investments and distributions to investors.

During 2025, both the development and marketing teams were reduced. As at December 31, 2025, the Textmagic team consisted of 43 people (31 December 2024: 79). A substantial part of the headcount reduction took place at the end of the year; therefore, the full impact of personnel cost savings will materialise in the following period.

Key objectives of the Group for 2026

In 2026, the priority is to improve cash flow and increase profitability, building on the existing product value proposition and focusing on revenue growth and cost efficiency.

In 2026, a key focus is the transformation of the TextMagic platform's marketing strategy and its consistent execution. The objective is to more clearly address priority customer segments, improve marketing performance, and strengthen the platform's visibility and competitiveness.

Dividend proposal

The Management Board proposes that the General Meeting of Shareholders resolve to cover the loss for 2025 and distribute the undistributed profits of previous periods from retained earnings as follows:

Cover the net loss of the reporting period in the amount of €1,950,000.

Pay dividends of €0.14 per share, in the total amount of €1,205,400; the income tax expense would amount to €339,985.

In order to optimize expenses, the General Meeting of Shareholders will not be held as a physical meeting. Voting will take place without convening a meeting, and is scheduled to commence on March 25, 2026. More detailed information on the voting procedure and timetable will be disclosed in a separate stock exchange announcement.

TextMagic AS's consolidated audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the release in PDF format.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/