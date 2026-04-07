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WKN: A3DHQU | ISIN: EE3100073438 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
07.04.26 | 10:57
1,838 Euro
-100,00 % -1,838
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8301,84510:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
27 Leser
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TextMagic AS: TextMagic group's sales results for Q1 2026

The group's unaudited consolidated revenue decreased in the first quarter of 2026 by 5% year-over-year to €3,332 thousand (Q1 2025: €3,525 thousand). Textmagic platform's revenue is affected by foreign currencies exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2025, the revenue in Q1 2026 would have been €3,587 thousand, representing a +2% change.

QuarterQ1 2026Q1 2025Change
Unaudited revenue (thousands)€3,332€3,525-5 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs)68,77162,007+11 %
Active users*18,74619,485-4 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months**€178€181-2 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic business communication platform services during the reporting period.
**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The first quarter's revenue results were negatively impacted by continued unfavorable exchange rates of the US dollar and the British pound compared to the same period last year. However, in March, revenue increased by 2% compared to the same month last year.

At the same time, platform usage grew - the number of SMS messages sent increased by 11%. The number of active users remained at the same level compared to the previous quarter. These trends indicate a continuation of positive developments.

Q1 2026 overview

In the first quarter, development of the automations functionality on the Textmagic platform continued, with new use cases added and the practical value of the solution increased for customers. The development enables sending messages in a more operational and efficient way, reducing time spent and increasing the volume of customer interactions. With the automations functionality, it is possible to send preconfigured campaigns and notifications via both SMS and email, where communication is automated based on customer actions and responses.

The main goal of the development is to improve the efficiency of business communication for Textmagic customers by enabling processes to be planned and automated in advance, resulting in significant time savings. In addition, a key focus of the development was the addition of integrations to better support automated use cases and collaboration between different platforms.

Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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