K2 LT: Audited financial statements for the year 2025

In 2025, revenue of AB K2 LT, which operates the Lithuanian Crematorium, amounted to EUR 1.86 million and was 3% lower than in 2024, when it amounted to EUR 1.92 million.

Decrease in revenue of AB K2 LT was driven by a 1.6% lower mortality rate in Lithuania compared to 2024 and the reconstruction of the first line at the Lithuanian Crematorium, due to which operations were carried out at 50% capacity for 16 weeks. During the reconstruction period, servicing clients at other crematoriums resulted in a higher cost of services and contributed to a 12% decrease in gross profit, which amounted to EUR 1.38 million (EUR 1.58 million in 2024).

At the end of 2025, UAB Rekviem LT and the farewell home building in Kaunas were sold for total EUR 4 million. Transaction had a significant impact on the Company's final profitability. During the reporting period, AB K2 LT's profit before tax and net profit were more than four times higher than in 2024 and amounted to EUR 3.15 million and EUR 3.01 million, respectively.

Bernardas Vilkelis

AB "K2 LT" CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt