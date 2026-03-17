Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining infill and expansion drill results from the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project") from the 2025 drill campaign. Richmond Hill hosts a large resource including 3.65 million ounces ("oz") of measured and indicated ("M&I") gold and 2.61 million oz of inferred gold, as well as 38.1 million oz of M&I silver and 22.8 million oz of inferred silver outlined in the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment published on February 6, 2025. Gold and silver assay results from the 2025 and 2026 drill campaigns at Richmond Hill will be incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") being published in the second half of 2026. This work will enable the Company to report reserves in 2026, further de-risking the Project as it advances along its path to expected production in 2029.

Highlights from this update include:

Expansion drill hole RH25C-359 intersected 3.14 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 10.57 g/t silver (Ag) over 13.4 meters (42 gram meters Au), including 12.25 g/t Au and 20.10 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (19 gram meters Au). RH25C-359 is a 260 meter (850 ft) north step-out from the current measured and indicated resource boundary. The mineralization in the northeast is only limited by drilling and remains open in all directions. The 2025 northeast expansion drill program covered an area of 300 meters (980 ft) north - south and 535 meters (1,750 ft) east - west.

Water monitoring drill holes designed for permitting baseline data collection at Richmond Hill intersected gold and silver in the most northern and eastern extent of the property boundary tested to date. BG-GW-11 intersected 2.53 g/t Au and 1.91 g/t Ag over 6.1 meters (15 gram meters Au) and BG-GW-13 intersected 1.42 g/t Au and 1.90 g/t Ag over 9.1 meters (13 gram meters Au). BG-GW-11 is a 274 meter (900 ft) north step-out and BG-GW-13 is a 655 meter (2150 ft) north step-out from the current measured and indicated resource boundary. The drill holes illustrate the ubiquitous mineralization of the Project and the potential for expansion with further testing to be completed in 2026 (Figures 2 and 3).

The highest grading gold interval from the 2025 drill campaign was previously reported expansion drill hole RH25C-310 located in the northeast Project area; intersecting 5.0 g/t Au and 28.64 g/t Ag over 24.9 meters (124 gram meters Au) including 60.82 g/t Au and 61.68 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (89 gram meters Au). Many higher-grade gold mineralization intersections were encountered in the 2025 campaign that exceed the average grade of 0.566 g/t Au published in the July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") measured and indicated mine plan.

The 2026 Drill Campaign at Richmond Hill is underway and has completed 7,565 meters in 48 infill drill holes to date (Figure 4), representing one third of the total planned drilling for the year. The campaign includes 15,481 meters of drilling in 109 holes to follow up on the success from 2025 and consists of a combination of infill, expansion, geotechnical and mine plan drilling. The campaign is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold said, "The final drill results from the 2025 drill campaign at Richmond Hill continue to illustrate the potential for expansion and higher-grade gold and silver opportunities for the Project, particularly in the north where we expect to begin the initial years of mining. The Company began its 2026 drill campaign in January and has added a third drill. We are pleased with how the program is progressing to date and we expect the infill portion of the campaign to be completed before the end of March. The infill drilling has been primarily focused in the northwest area of the Project to convert inferred resources to indicated in the upcoming PFS. We look forward to announcing the results as they are received throughout the year."

2025 Drill Campaign Summary

The 2025 drill campaign at Richmond Hill included 242 drill holes in 29,524 meters (96,865 ft) and was designed to collect data for a multitude of purposes to advance the Project towards completing a PFS. The campaign included infill, expansion, metallurgical, site infrastructure and water well testing. The testing informs our geological and geo-metallurgical modelling and will enable the Company to optimize the mine design for cash flow and operation efficiencies.

With the higher-grade gold encountered in the 2025 drill campaign, the Company is undertaking trade-off studies in the PFS evaluating mine sequencing to bring forward high-grade gold areas. Using an average gold grade of 0.55 g/t Au, a base case gold price of $2,350 an ounce, and a processing rate of 30,000 tons per day, the IACF calculates an average annual gold production of 150,000 ounces Au and an initial CAPEX payback or Internal Rate of Revenue ("IRR") of 59% for the MI&I mine plan. The 2025 drill campaign returned many gold assays exceeding the average gold grade from the IACF including select highlighted intersections over 80 gram meters Au listed below. A complete table of the 2025 drill results including gold and silver assays is available to view here.

Select higher-grade gold drill results from the 2025 Richmond Hill Drill Campaign

RH25C-310 intersected 5 g/t Au and 28.64 g/t Ag over 24.9 meters (124 gram meters)

including 60.82 g/t Au and 61.68 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (89 gram meters)

including 60.82 g/t Au and 61.68 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (89 gram meters) RH25C-164 intersected 1.94 g/t Au and 34.88 g/t Ag over 60.0 meters (116 gram meters)

RH25C-169 intersected 2.78 g/t Au and 42.07 g/t Ag over 39.3 meters (109 gram meters)

RH25C-209 intersected 1.40 g/t Au and 34.82 g/t Ag over 73.5 meters (103 gram meters)

RH25C-166 intersected 2.25 g/t Au and 27.91 g/t Ag over 44.3 meters (100 gram meters)

RH25C-171 intersected 1.50 g/t Au and 24.08 g/t Ag over 62.1 meters (93 gram meters)

RH25C-236 intersected 8.17 g/t Au and 11.02 g/t Ag over 11.3 meters (93 gram meters)

RH25C-211 intersected 1.55 g/t Au and 16.83 g/t Ag over 52.3 meters (81 gram meters)

RH25C-348 intersected 2.46 g/t Au and 19.16 g/t Ag over 32.7 meters (81 gram meters)

RH25C-162 intersected 1.85 g/t Au and 25.39 g/t Ag over 43.4 meters (80 gram meters)





Figure 1. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill 2025 Drill Campaign drill results reported today in Table 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/288759_e56ce8bc343d9899_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Plan Map showing S-K 1300 Initial Assessment measured and indicated blocks projected to the surface with 2025 drilling, with labeled holes reported today in Table 1, and location of cross-section in Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/288759_e56ce8bc343d9899_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Cross-section with S-K 1300 Initial Assessment measured and indicated blocks and measured and indicated resource cone, with projection of drillholes within 500 meter section, showing open mineralization to the north.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/288759_e56ce8bc343d9899_004full.jpg

Table 1. Richmond Hill Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4,5, 6

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

Au (g/t) g x m

Au Grade

Ag (g/t) g x m

Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Grade Au

(oz/ton) RH25C-306 88.1 91.9 3.8 1.43 5 29.44 112 288.9 301.4 12.5 0.042 RH25C-331 56.1 76.4 20.3 1.28 26 30.55 620 184.0 250.6 66.6 0.037 RH25C-338 91.9 99.5 7.6 0.65 5 3.70 28 301.4 326.3 24.9 0.019

117.7 122.2 4.5 1.09 5 38.96 173 386.2 400.8 14.6 0.032 RH25C-340 140.8 147.9 7.1 0.68 5 3.48 25 461.8 485.2 23.4 0.020 RH25C-341 112.2 116.7 4.5 0.90 4 22.87 338 368.1 382.9 14.8 0.026 RH25C-342 31.5 39.2 7.7 0.75 6 6.47 49 103.5 128.6 25.1 0.022

80.8 93.3 12.5 0.62 8 2.65 33 265.0 306.0 41.0 0.018

103.9 107.4 3.4 0.93 3 17.15 59 341.0 352.2 11.2 0.027 RH25C-343 105.1 125.2 20.1 0.68 14 4.64 93 344.8 410.7 65.9 0.020 RH25C-344 No Significant Results RH25C-350 109.8 122.1 12.4 0.84 10 3.76 47 360.1 400.7 40.6 0.025 RH25C-354 94.5 107.7 13.2 0.77 10 17.54 232 309.9 353.3 43.4 0.023

112.2 119.8 7.6 0.58 4 56.74 432 368.0 393.0 25.0 0.017 RH25C-356 56.7 72.7 16.0 1.22 20 3.76 60 186.0 238.5 52.5 0.036 RH25C-359 84.9 89.1 4.2 0.47 2 1.82 8 278.7 292.4 13.7 0.014

99.4 112.8 13.4 3.14 42 10.57 142 326.0 370.0 44.0 0.092 Inc. 105.2 106.7 1.5 12.25 19 20.10 31 345.0 350.0 5.0 0.357 BG-GW-09 13.7 30.5 16.8 0.84 14 18.81 315 45.0 100.0 55.0 0.025

35.1 38.1 3.0 1.02 3 10.39 32 115.0 125.0 10.0 0.030 BG-GW-09A 10.7 25.9 15.2 0.83 13 28.82 439 35.0 85.0 50.0 0.024 BG-GW-10 27.4 42.7 15.2 2.60 40 30.81 470 90.0 140.0 50.0 0.076 BG-GW-11 38.1 45.7 7.6 0.63 5 11.09 84 125.0 150.0 25.0 0.018

54.9 61.0 6.1 2.53 15 1.91 12 180.0 200.0 20.0 0.074 BG-GW-13 27.4 30.5 3.0 0.65 2 1.18 4 90.0 100.0 10.0 0.019

36.6 45.7 9.1 1.42 13 1.90 17 120.0 150.0 30.0 0.042

59.4 62.5 3.0 0.76 2 1.15 4 195.0 205.0 10.0 0.022

The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade. The following monitoring water well holes drilled outside of the resource area for permitting has confirmed no significant gold mineralization: BG-GW-02, BG-GW-12, CC-GW-12, CC-GW-12A, CC-GW-13 The following southeast expansion drill holes outside of the planned mining area has confirmed no significant gold mineralization: RH25C-345, RH25C-347, RH25C-349, RH25C-353, RH25C-355, RH25C-358, RH25C-361

Figure 4. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill 2026 Drill Campaign infill drill holes completed to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/288759_e56ce8bc343d9899_005full.jpg

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

Subscribe to Dakota Gold's e-mail list at www.dakotagoldcorp.com to receive the latest news and other Company updates.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study, and/or permitting; our expectations regarding free cash flow and future financing, and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288759

Source: Dakota Gold Corp.