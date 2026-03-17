

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Mac & Cheese introduced PowerMac, delivering 17g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving. Available in two flavors, Original and White Cheddar, PowerMac will roll out in April 2026 for $2.99 per 7.25 oz box.



Ashleigh Edmonds, Senior Director of Marketing for Kraft Mac & Cheese, said: 'We developed PowerMac for consumers who want more from their everyday meals without compromising on great taste. PowerMac delivers the benefits fans are craving in a way that only Kraft Mac & Cheese can; with a product that outperforms similar offerings in taste, while offering more food at a better price.'



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Kraft Heinz shares are down 0.04 percent to $22.70.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News