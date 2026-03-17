

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in February to the highest level in three months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent rise in January, in line with the flash data published on March 3.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.1 percent. A 0.8 percent rebound in transport charges also influenced the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose slightly to 10.2 percent from 10.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.3 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 3.9 percent in February from 3.6 percent a month ago.



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