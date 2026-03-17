Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce it is taking significant steps towards the determination of a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Bald Hill Antimony Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada.

The first step is to complete a 10,000-meter program of definition drilling on the Main Zone. The aim is to have detailed drill density sufficient to estimate the mineral resource. The goal is approximately 50 meters spacing between drill intersections in the mineralized zone. It is thought that this will be sufficiently detailed to give Consulting Resource Geologists confidence in the continuity of the mineralization for the MRE.

There are three drills working onsite at present to complete this task and approximately 5,000 meters of drilling have been completed. The remaining definition drilling program is expected to be completed by the end of April. Final assays of mineralized samples from the definition drilling are expected to be received 3 to 4 weeks after the end of the drilling.

The proposed drilling is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Detailed Drill Layout for Definition Drilling.

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The second step is to hire knowledgeable and qualified consultants. ATMY has contracted SRK Consultants of Toronto to assist and advise on this process and to complete the MRE. SRK has Qualified Persons with experience in Mineral Resource Estimation for similar antimony deposits, having recently completed a resource calculation and audit on the former producing Beaverbrook Deposit in Newfoundland, a similar antimony deposit. SRK Consultants work with Mining & Exploration, Government & Financial Institutions, provide engineering and construction and develop innovative, practical solutions through the full mining lifecycle. They are impartial and independent of ATMY.

The third and concomitant step is to develop a 3-D model of mineralization. This will be an on-going effort with each new intersection of mineralization added to the database so the model can be updated regularly. The purpose of the model will be to assist in the determination of the MRE and to aid in the development of drill targets during the definition drilling. The 3-D model is being developed using the model initiated previously by Orix. Using the model the ATMY geology staff can better focus the drilling in areas where data is needed. Figure 2 is a longitudinal section of the mineralized zone from the model shown below:

Figure 2: Long Section Model of Mineralization as of March 13, 2026.

Note: Definition Drilling will be concentrated in the area outlined in the Main Zone

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Mr. Jim Atkinson, P. GEO., CEO of Antimony Resources commented: "We are very pleased to be able to contract with SRK for the development of a Mineral Resource. Their advice and expertise will be invaluable as we proceed toward this significant step in the development of the Bald Hill Antimony Deposit. We are excited as well to complete the remaining meters of drilling for the Definition Phase of the program. Our Field crews and on-site staff have been successful in identifying new area of antimony-bearing stibnite. Our 2026 exploration program will further explore these areas."

About Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

This is a Property with District-Scale Potential. Antimony Resources is not just exploring a single deposit.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 700 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

The Bald Hill property now covers more than 2,000 hectares, following the addition of new claims surrounding the original project. At least three additional occurrences of stibnite have been identified outside the Main Zone.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, as reported in the Technical Report is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, as reported in the Technical Report is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.