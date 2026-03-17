Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services provider, announces its participation in four strategic cybersecurity and defense events across North America throughout spring 2026.

The Company's attendance reinforces its commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation, strengthening relationships with allied governments and defense partners, and expanding its presence in high-growth commercial and public sector markets.

RSA Conference 2026

Plurilock will attend the RSA Conference 2026, taking place March 23-26, 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

DEFSEC West 2026

Plurilock will participate in the DEFSEC West 2026, a leading Canadian defense and security conference, taking place March 24-26, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta.

CCTX Conference

Plurilock will participate in the CCTX Annual Symposium (Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange) conference beginning May 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

CANSEC 2026

Plurilock will attend CANSEC 2026, Canada's largest defense and security exposition, taking place May 27-28, 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Meeting Requests

Plurilock executives will be available for meetings throughout these events. For those attending and interested in learning more about Plurilock's Critical Services, advanced cybersecurity solutions, or discussing partnership opportunities, please contact info@plurilock.com to arrange a time to connect.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288777

Source: Plurilock Security Inc.