Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") reports that it has received final assays from the 2025 surface exploration program on the Baner Gold Mine Property (the "Property") in Idaho County, Idaho, USA. These results have helped expand the width of gold mineralization in previously reported holes on the Property, which sits within the historic Orogrande gold mine district in Idaho and has been optioned by the Company.

"So far the drilling on the Baner Gold Mine Property has returned everything in the way of gold mineralization we expected, but in thicker zones," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold's Vice President, Exploration. "We've intersected very wide zones such as new assays of 0.55 g/t Au over 187.5m (615ft) in the middle, 0.52 g/t Au over 108.2m (355ft) in the south, and new assays of 0.57 g/t Au over 64.0m (210ft) in the north. The deposit remains open in all directions, and we are looking forward to the 2026 drilling programs to build on these results."

The latest assays are from samples not originally sent from last year's RC drilling program holes as the initial emphasis was on sending the most visually appealing samples to the assay lab where quartz veining or low sulphides were present. These latest samples have returned additions to several intersections, plus new intersections. The previously reported two intersections in hole LG25-004 have now been joined into one continuous intersection of 0.55 g/t Au over 187.5m (615ft) and the furthest north wildcat hole LG25-006 originally reported two zones, but these have now been joined into one continuous intersection of 0.57 g/t Au over 64.0m (210ft) approximately 136m northwest of the nearest drilling.

Results from the recent 2025 drilling and previous drilling and exploration have supported the initial exploration target at the Property of approximately 50.3 million to 55.3 million tonnes, at average grades ranging from approximately 0.72 g/t Au to 0.91 g/t Au (the "Exploration Target"). Furthermore, this initial Exploration Target was estimated prior to the receipt of the new assays reported here, which represent approximately 30% of the 2025 drill program. The potential quantity and grades of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target does not represent a mineral resource estimate and has not been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 mineral resource categories. See "Basis for Exploration Target" below for additional information.

Highlights of Drilling with Infill Assays Finalized

LG25-004 intersected 0.55 g/t Au over 187.5m (615ft ) starting from 15.2m , including 1.83 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), 1.83 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), 1.55 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), 1.22 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and 1.17 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft). This represents the thickest gold intersection recorded on the Property and has important implications for any future resource.

LG25-006 intersected 0.57 g/t Au over 64.0m (210ft) starting from surface (0m) , including 2.7 g/t Au over 6.1m (20ft ) and 1.44 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and extending the zone 136m north of previous drilling. This is the only wildcat exploration hole in the 2025 drilling (it targeted a continuation of gold-in-soils anomaly) and represents an important step-out along the zone to the NW where it is still open for at least 1,700m as indicated by the gold present in soils.

LG25-016 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 19.8m (65ft) starting from 7.6m including 9.9 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) ; plus 1.45 g/t Au over 13.7m (45ft) including 3.7 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and plus 0.44 g/t Au over 13.7m (45ft). This provides for higher grades near surface at 164m uphill from the nearest drilling intercept

LG25-015 intersected 0.3 g/t Au over 21.3m (70ft) starting from 21.3m including 0.9 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); plus 0.63 g/t Au over 4.6m (15ft). This proves that mineralization is flat-dipping and sub-parallels towards the top of the hill just below surface.

LG25-007 intersected 0.42 g/t Au over 13.7m (45ft), plus 15 other narrower zones. This intersection lines up nicely with flat easterly-dipping zones further corroborating Legacy Gold's interpretation of what the mineralization is doing.

See Assay Results table below for additional intercepts. See also Figures 1-4.

The infill sampling has significantly increased the amount of gold mineralization identified to date on the Property. The highlighted intersections are complemented with many other increases to previously released intersections, as well as the addition of several new intersections (see table).

Basis for Initial Exploration Target

This initial Exploration Target was estimated before the new assays reported here were received. It is limited to 1,000m for the Main Zone (plus 500m at Baner Mine trend), and 370m for the NW Zone within 1,370m of the Orogrande structure. The initial Exploration Target excludes the adjacent soil anomalies along strike which indicate significant room to grow. This preliminary target also excludes other targets on the Property that have overlapping geophysical magnetic and conductor/soil/structural anomalies similar to where the drilling has taken place to date. The anomalous soils extend another 600m in the immediate area, while other soil anomalies suggest a further 2,200m - if drilling in those areas intersects similar criteria, the Exploration Target would increase.

The conceptual volumetric calculations are derived from sectional interpretation and geological modelling. The geological information was collected from a total of 46 drill holes for 10,459m drilled over 2.3 kilometres of strike by Legacy Gold in 2025 (RC) and Idaho Champion (core) in 2018 and 2020.

The gold grade range of the Exploration Target has been calculated from the significant number of drill intercepts returned from the 46 holes completed to date. There are 114 intersections which are above 0.2 g/t cut-off. A minimum width of 5m was used (5m benches).

The volume range (tonnages) of the Exploration Target is defined by the drilling completed combined with the evidence up-dip given by similar grade soils to where drilling has taken place.

Intersections were weighted averaged for each of 10 sections, with strike lengths calculated from mid-point to midpoint between sections. There is an average of 3.8 zones per section. The dip lengths were measured up the hill where gold in soils suggests gold in the underlying rock. This evidence was proven in 2025 at the only set-up drilled up-hill (with gold intersections at surface and all the way down dip for at least 290m). Several smaller sections were created where RC returned significantly wider intersections but at lower grade to core drilling. The average dip length for the 10 sections is 230m. True widths were used where the interpretation suggested an obvious change was required- most drilling is thought to be close to true width otherwise. The weighted average sectional grade gives 0.72 g/t, with the two highest being 1.51 g/t and 1.07 g/t.

Using a simple weighted average of all 114 intersections gives 0.91 g/t over 12.8m.

An assumed bulk density was used of 2.73 t/m3- consistent with quartzite-hosted gold systems.

Initial metallurgical cyanide leach testing gave 87.1%-93.2%; at 4km north, Bema undertook open pit mining and heap leaching (fully permitted) at Buffalo Gulch in the early 1990's which was 95% permitted again in 2023 by Endomines.

The Company intends to conduct additional drilling and technical studies to evaluate whether sufficient data may be obtained to support a future mineral resource estimate.

Table 1: 2025 Baner Drill Program - Final Assay Results Complete

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG25-001 68.6 70.1 1.5 225 230 5 0.27

70.1 71.6 1.5 230 235 5 NS

76.2 79.2 3.0 250 260 10 0.24

88.4 135.6 47.2 290 445 155 0.54 including 109.728 115.824 6.1 360 380 20 2.1

153.9 155.4 1.5 505 510 5 0.2

166.1 167.6 1.5 545 550 5 0.35

172.2 213.4 41.1 565 700 135 0.33 including 172.2 173.7 1.5 565 570 5 1.9















LG25-002 70.1 71.6 1.5 230 235 5 0.22

91.4 97.5 6.1 300 320 20 0.47

129.5 132.6 3 425 435 10 0.37

149.4 257.6 108.2 490 845 355 0.52 including 158.496 160.02 1.5 520 525 5 1.5 including 164.592 166.116 1.5 540 545 5 1.1 including 190.5 207.3 16.8 625 680 55 1.0 including 193.548 202.692 9.1 635 665 30 1.3 including 236.2 237.7 1.5 775 780 5 1.33















LG25-003 0 1.5 1.5 0 5 5 0.2

13.7 22.9 9.2 45 75 30 2.8 including 15.2 16.8 1.6 50 55 5 12.95

29 30.5 1.6 95 100 5 0.35

35.1 38.1 3 115 125 10 0.23

47.2 105.2 58 155 345 190 0.37

108.2 109.7 1.5 355 360 5 0.27















LG25-004 3 4.6 1.6 10 15 5 0.26

15.2 202.7 187.5 50 665 615 0.55 including 25.9 33.5 7.62 85 110 25 2.4 including 89.9 91.4 1.5 295 300 5 1.55 including 97.5 99.1 1.5 320 325 5 1.83 including 172.2 173.7 1.5 565 560 5 1.83 including 178.3 179.8 1.5 585 590 5 1.22 including 184.4 185.9 1.5 605 610 5 1.17















LG25-005 4.6 33.5 28.9 15 110 95 0.47 including 15.2 16.8 1.6 50 55 5 1.47 including 24.4 25.9 1.5 80 85 5 2.48

44.2 45.7 1.5 145 150 5 0.25

59.4 147.8 88.4 195 485 290 0.32 including 70.1 71.6 1.5 230 235 5 0.9 including 126.5 128 1.5 415 420 5 2.63 including 143.3 144.8 1.5 470 475 5 0.98















LG25-006 0.0 64.0 64.0 0 210 210 0.57 including 16.8 22.9 6.1 55 75 20 2.7 including 53.3 54.9 1.5 175 180 5 1.44

68.6 70.1 1.5 225 230 5 0.27

73.2 76.2 3.0 240 250 5 0.22

108.2 109.7 1.5 355 360 5 0.21

211.8 214.9 3.0 695 705 10 NS































LG25-007















4.6 6.1 1.5 15 20 5 0.29

9.1 10.7 1.6 30 35 5 0.2

15.2 16.8 1.6 50 55 5 0.27

22.9 24.4 1.5 75 80 5 1.25

35.1 36.6 1.5 115 120 5 0.23

41.1 44.2 3.1 135 145 10 0.29

50.3 56.4 6.1 165 185 20 1.1 including 50.3 51.8 1.5 165 170 5 2.7

67.1 68.6 1.5 220 225 5 0.49

82.3 88.4 6.1 270 290 20 0.21

99.1 100.6 1.5 325 330 5 0.4

109.7 123.4 13.7 360 405 45 0.42

131.1 132.6 1.5 430 435 5 0.59

135.6 137.2 1.6 445 450 5 0.2

147.8 153.9 6.1 485 505 20 0.23

157 158.5 1.5 515 520 5 0.22

160 163.1 3.1 525 535 10 0.37















LG25-008 12.2 15.2 3 40 50 10 1.57

35.1 38.1 3 115 125 10 0.51

57.9 59.4 1.5 190 195 5 0.27















LG25-009 0 1.5 1.5 0 5 5 0.27

4.6 6.1 1.5 15 20 5 NS

56.4 57.9 1.5 185 190 5 0.3















LG25-010 0.0 6.1 6.1 0 20 20 0.29

21.3 22.9 1.5 70 75 5 0.34

32.0 50.3 18.3 105 165 60 0.42 including 38.1 39.6 1.5 125 130 5 1.45 including 48.8 50.3 1.5 160 165 5 1.05

61.0 64.0 3.0 200 210 10 0.24

76.2 103.6 27.4 250 340 90 0.57 including 77.724 79.248 1.5 255 260 5 1.8 including 86.868 88.392 1.5 285 290 5 1.7

118.872 158.496 39.6 390 520 130 1.18 including 128.016 132.588 4.6 420 435 15 6.7 including 131.064 132.588 1.5 430 435 5 11.3















LG25-011 0 4.5 4.5 0 15 15 1.0 including 0 1.5 1.5 0 5 5 2.33

9.1 10.7 1.6 30 35 5 0.34

19.8 21.3 1.5 65 70 5 0.63

41.1 54.9 13.8 135 180 45 0.25 including 48.8 50.3 1.5 160 165 5 0.69

70.1 71.6 1.5 230 235 5 0.27

89.9 91.4 1.5 295 300 5 0.26

143.3 166.1 22.8 470 545 75 0.72 including 143.3 150.9 7.6 470 495 25 1.59















LG25-012 32 35.1 3.1 105 115 10 0.42

54.9 56.4 1.5 180 185 5 0.22

79.2 80.8 1.6 260 265 5 0.4

85.3 86.9 1.6 280 285 5 0.76

123.4 147.8 24.4 405 485 80 1.18 including 125 138.7 13.7 410 455 45 1.9 including 125 126.5 1.5 410 415 5 4.9 including 134.1 138.7 4.6 440 450 10 4.64 including 134.1 137.2 3.1 440 445 5 6















LG25-013 7.6 16.8 9.2 25 55 30 0.3

36.6 38.1 1.5 120 125 5 0.18

41.1 42.7 1.5 135 140 5 0.17

85.3 86.9 1.6 280 285 5 0.2

102.1 103.6 1.5 335 340 5 0.19

120.4 125 4.6 395 410 15 0.21

140.2 150.9 10.7 460 495 35 1.08 including 141.7 143.3 1.6 465 470 5 3.7

155.4 157 1.6 510 515 5 0.28















LG25-014 10.7 21.3 10.7 35 70 35 0.225 including 13.7 15.2 1.5 45 50 5 0.48

29.0 30.5 1.5 95 100 5 0.2

123.4 128.0 4.6 405 420 15 NS

157.0 158.5 1.5 515 520 5 0.3

163.1 164.6 1.5 535 540 5 0.91















LG25-015 22.9 44.2 21.3 75 145 70 0.3 including 30.5 32.0 1.5 100 105 5 0.88

64.0 68.6 4.6 210 225 15 0.63

106.7 109.7 1.5 350 360 10 0.28

128.0 131.1 3.0 420 430 10 0.48

192.0 195.1 3.0 630 640 10 0.7

201.2 202.7 1.5 660 665 5 0.21















LG25-016 7.6 27.4 19.8 25 90 65 0.97 including 9.1 10.7 1.5 30 35 5 9.93

115.8 129.5 13.7 380 425 45 1.45 including 126.5 128.0 1.5 415 420 5 3.71

155.4 157.0 1.5 510 515 5 0.17

157.0 170.7 13.7 515 560 45 0.44

175.3 176.8 1.5 575 580 5 0.32

198.1 201.2 3.0 650 660 10 0.24

















Notes: NS= not sampled; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth

(m) Total Depth

(ft) LG25-001 221 -45 5069285 615400 221.0 725 LG25-002 185 -45 5069278 615404 257.0 845 LG25-003 300 -45 615388 5069476 111.300 365.1 LG25-004 252 -60 5069487 615384 202.7 665 LG25-005 270 -45 615385 5069634 153.930 504.9 LG25-006 299 -45 5069887 615257 214.9 705 LG25-007 234 -85 5069820 615378 181.35 595 LG25-008 65 -45 615355 5069809 71.630 234.9 LG25-009 175 -50 615337 5069798 68.600 225.0 LG25-010 234 -85 5069806 615344 160.0 525 LG25-011 240 -45 615372 5069814 172.210 565.0 LG25-012 241 -73 615376 5069817 147.830 485.0 LG25-013 124 -55 615182 5069816 160.020 525.0 LG25-014 162 -77 5069816 615182 236.2 775 LG25-015 92 -45 5069816 615182 202.7 665 LG25-016 107 -70 5069816 615182 202.7 665

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

Drilling and Sampling: Drilling was carried out using a Foremost-built tracked MPD1500 RC drilling unit, the rig has jacks and a blade and is capable of working on small pads on steep ground to minimize ground prep. Drilling to final hole depth was completed using 4-inch pipe and a 5 ¼-inch bit. Holes were cased down to approximately 7.6m (25ft) with 8-inch steel casing drifted-in using a tricone bit. RC drilling uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit was sometimes used.

RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverised sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. Each compartment can be shut off giving control of the amount of split material. Rotary splitter was set up with 1:2 split, with the half split going into a calico bag housed in a bucket for an assay sample. The remainder of the sample falls to the ground and runs into the sump. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The splitter and cyclone are flushed every 4 samples or upon noticing a change in color. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference.

Bar-coded calico bags are pre-labelled, and a corresponding sequential from-to depth is pre-recorded in a spreadsheet. Quality control samples are included in the numerical sequence with B, S, or D designations for blanks, standards, and duplicates. The drilling team is responsible for changing the bags and regular company supervision and cross-checks on sample numbers and intervals avoids sample mix-ups. Filled sample bags are laid on the ground in order so a visual check can be easily performed when collecting samples.

Samples are dispatched to the ALS Global prep-lab in Twin Falls, Idaho, USA with final gold assays completed in Reno, Nevada. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

For further information, please contact:

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended September 30, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Plan View - 2025 Baner Drill Results

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Figure 2: Plan View - Magnetics / Soils

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Figure 3: Cross Section (Looking North)- LG25-003 and LG25-004

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Figure 4: Section View (Looking NW) - 2025 Baner Drill Results

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288789

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.