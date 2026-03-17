TOKYO, Mar 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") has announced the establishment of Eisai Global Capability Centre (EGCC) within Eisai Knowledge Centre, India, in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, India. The opening ceremony was held today, marking the commencement of its operation. The Centre serves as Eisai's information technology hub.The establishment of EGCC represents a core initiative of Eisai Group's long-term IT strategy. By integrating external expertise and cutting-edge technologies, the EGCC insources the design and operation of internal information technology services. This, in turn, enables delivery of standardized high quality information technology services in a secure environment, strongly supporting Eisai Group's global business operations. With the EGCC taking the lead in global IT functions, Eisai will transition its organizational structure, allowing regional IT functions to focus more on strategic business transformation aligning with their region-specific operations.In its initial phase, the EGCC will focus primarily on standardizing global IT infrastructure operations. The Centre plans to gradually expand its scope to include cybersecurity, data & analytics, and operational applications, in response to business needs.Eisai established "Eisai Knowledge Centre, India, in Andhra Pradesh in 2009. Since then the facility has served as a core operational hub for our global production and process research, while also contributing to employment creation in the local area. Andhra Pradesh is currently spearheading initiatives to establish a "New IT City" by designating Special Economic Zone (SEZ), attracting data centers and AI hubs, and aiming to create 300,000 IT jobs. By establishing the EGCC within the "Eisai Knowledge Centre, India", we aim to recruit and nurture excellent global IT human resource who resonates with our "human health care (hhc)" concept. Through long-term employment and career development opportunities, we will contribute to the development of the local IT ecosystem and economic prosperity.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.