Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Initiates Strategic Licensing Discussions With Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

Breakthrough Multi-Port EV Charging Patent Could Transform Electric Vehicle Charging Times

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. announced today that it has begun initiating discussions with major global electric-vehicle manufacturers regarding potential licensing agreements for its newly issued technology, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." As part of this initiative, Elektros has delivered a formal licensing proposal to leadership associated with the Chevrolet Volt program.

The Elektros multi-port charging architecture introduces a unique system capable of combining power from multiple electric-vehicle charging sources into a single intelligent charging interface. Through advanced electronic control and dynamic power balancing, the system can optimize power delivery to electric vehicles and may significantly improve charging efficiency compared to conventional single-port charging systems.

Today's fast-charging infrastructure can require approximately 30 to 40 minutes to recharge an EV battery to high levels. Elektros believes its patented architecture may dramatically reduce that timeframe. In advanced implementations, the company believes charging cycles could potentially approach approximately five minutes - moving electric-vehicle charging closer to the convenience and speed of traditional gasoline refueling.

"This is a truly special moment for Elektros," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, Inc. "We are proud and grateful to be able to introduce this patented technology to leading automotive companies around the world. If electric vehicles can recharge in minutes rather than nearly an hour, it changes the entire experience of electric mobility. Time is the most valuable resource we have on this planet."

Bleier added: "We believe the Elektros multi-port charging system represents a potential paradigm shift in EV charging. By intelligently combining multiple power sources into a single charging architecture, we may unlock dramatically faster charging capabilities for drivers worldwide."

Elektros intends to continue engaging with major automotive manufacturers, electric-vehicle technology companies, and charging infrastructure providers to explore potential licensing partnerships for the patented multi-port charging system.

Patent reference: View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. is focused on developing innovative technologies designed to accelerate the global transition to electric mobility. Through patented inventions and strategic industry partnerships, Elektros aims to advance the efficiency and convenience of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure worldwide.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential licensing discussions, technological performance, and future commercialization opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Elektros undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-initiates-strategic-licensing-discussions-with-major-electric-vehicle-manufactu-1147900