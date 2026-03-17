

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has urged U.S. citizens not to travel to the country, and those who are there to leave after Iran launched drones and rockets targeting the US diplomatic mission in capital Baghdad Monday.



The U.S. Embassy in Iraq reminded U.S. citizens of the Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for the country. The Travel advisory says, 'Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the U.S. government's limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq. Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there.'



'Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and conducted indiscriminate attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now,' says an update published on the U.S. Embassy website.



'Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad. The International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions. There have also been repeated attacks in the area around the Erbil International Airport and U.S. Consulate General Erbil. Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil in light of ongoing security risks,' it added.



Iraq's airspace is closed and commercial flights are not operating out of the country. Americans have been advised to depart now via one of the overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which remain opened.



News agencies reported that one of the three drones crashed inside the embassy compound while two others were shot down.



The second such attack since the beginning of the Middle East war reportedly continued into the early hours of Tuesday.



One drone sparked a fire at a luxury hotel in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, where Iraqi government buildings and foreign embassies are located.



In UAE, state news agency WAM reported quoting the General Civil Aviation Authority that air traffic has resumed in the country after a temporary closure Tuesday morning.



After oil prices eased Monday following reports that many ships have sailed safely through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude oil rose to $103.08 per barrel, and US-traded crude oil increased to $96.25 during morning trading hours in Asia.



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