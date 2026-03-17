

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A group of Western leaders have condemned the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and called on both parties to start talks for a 'sustainable political solution'.



The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a statement Monday, calling on Hezbollah to stop attacking Israel, targeting civilians, and disarm. They condemned Hezbollah's decision to join Iran in hostilities, which further jeopardizes regional peace and security.



'We condemn attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure, health workers and infrastructure, as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. These actions are unacceptable, and we call on all parties to act in accordance with international humanitarian law,' the statement says.



At the same time, the leaders warned that a significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. 'It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.'



UN peacekeepers reported continued exchanges of rockets, artillery fire and airstrikes between Israel and Hezbollah. UNIFIL also observed Israeli troop concentrations near the Blue Line and reported ground incursions into Lebanese territory.



Lebanon's humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as intensified airstrikes and evacuation orders drive large-scale displacement across the country.



According to government figures, 850 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured since the escalation began. An estimated 1.3 million people have been affected, including more than 830,000 who have registered as displaced on the government's platform.



Refugees are also among those impacted. Several informal tented settlements in Baalbek-Hermel were attacked, damaging shelters and forcing families to flee again, according to the UN.



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