Evli Oyj: Decisions taken by Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors on March 17, 2026

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, MARCH 17, 2026 AT 2:00 PM (EET/EEST)



Decisions taken by Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors on March 17, 2026



Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 17, 2026 approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.



The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with the Board's proposal that for the financial year 2025, a dividend of EUR 1.23 per share be paid from the distributable funds of the company. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date on March 19, 2026. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2026.



The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2025 and the Remuneration Policy for the company's governing bodies.



Board of Directors and Auditor



The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board consists of six (6) members. The present members of the Board Christina Dahlblom, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Robert Ingman, Niko Mokkila and Tomi Närhinen were re-elected as members of the Board.



It was decided that the remuneration of the Board members remain unchanged. EUR 5,000.00 per month will be paid to the members of the Board, EUR 6,000.00 per month will be paid to the Chairperson of the Board Committees and EUR 7,500.00 per month will be paid to the Chairperson of the Board.



The auditing firm Ernst & Young Oy (EY) was elected as the company's auditor and Miikka Hietala, Authorized Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor. The auditor will be paid remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own series A and series B shares in one or more tranches as follows:



The total number of own series A shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,439,781 shares, and the total number of own series B shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,208,708 shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.



Based on the authorization, the company's own shares may only be acquired with unrestricted equity.



The Board will decide how the company's own shares will be acquired. Financial instruments such as derivatives may be used in the acquirement. The company's own shares may be acquired in other proportion than the shareholders' proportional shareholdings (directed acquisition). Shares may be acquired through public trading at the prevailing market price formed for the series B shares in public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on the date of acquisition.



The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations to acquire the company's own shares. The authorization will be in force until the next Annual General Meeting but no later than until June 30, 2027.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, section 1, of the Companies Act in one or more tranches, for a fee or free of charge.



Based on the authorization, the number of shares issued or transferred, including shares received based on special rights, may total a maximum of 2,648,489 series B shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. Of the above-mentioned total number, however, a maximum of 264,848 shares may be used as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, representing approximately one percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.



The authorization will entitle the Board to decide on all the terms and conditions related to the issuing of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights. The Board may decide to issue either new shares or any own shares in the possession of the company.



The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations concerning the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is proposed to be in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting but no longer than until June 30, 2027.



Organizing meeting of the Board of Directors



The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected from among its members Robert Ingman as its Chairperson and Christina Dahlblom as its Vice Chairperson. Sari Helander was elected Chairperson and Niko Mokkila and Tomi Närhinen as members of the Audit and Risk Committee. Fredrik Hacklin was elected as Chairperson and Christina Dahlblom and Robert Ingman as members of the Compensation Committee.



Christina Dahlblom, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Niko Mokkila, and Tomi Närhinen are independent of both the company and its significant shareholders. Robert Ingman is independent of the company.



EVLI PLC

Board of directors



Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli Plc



Evli is a Nordic wealth manager that helps institutions, companies, and individuals build a prosperous tomorrow. With 40 years of experience, we offer award-winning and result-driven wealth management, along with a broad range of investment solutions. Evli employs around 300 professionals and manages EUR 21.4 billion in client assets (net as of 12/2025). Evli's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



For more information, visit evli.com.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, evli.com