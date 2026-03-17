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WKN: A3DL7T | ISIN: SE0017769995 | Ticker-Symbol: BGLA
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 09:22
10,680 Euro
-0,09 % -0,010
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BIOGAIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,82010,84014:31
10,82010,84014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
33 Leser
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BioGaia AB: BioGaia exercises option to acquire remaining shares in Nutraceutics

BioGaia exercises the option to acquire the remaining 20 percent of the shares in Nutraceutics, the parent company to BioGaia's exclusive distributor of BioGaia's own products in the USA.

BioGaia AB (publ) ("BioGaia") announced on December 30, 2021 that BioGaia, through its American subsidiary BioGaia Biologics Inc, had entered into an agreement to acquire all the shares in Nutraceutics Corporation ("Nutraceutics"). Nutraceutics owns all the shares in BioGaia USA which is the exclusive distributor of products under BioGaia's own brands in the USA.

In accordance with what was communicated in the original press release, the acquisition was completed in two steps, the first - concerning 80 percent of the shares - was completed on December 31, 2021. The parties have now agreed that BioGaia will exercise the option regarding the remaining 20 percent of the shares in Nutraceutics in advance. As a result of the exercise of the option, Nutraceutics and BioGaia USA will become wholly owned subsidiaries of BioGaia.

No management changes are planned for the US organization.

BioGaia takes ownership of the remaining shares in Nutraceutics on April 1, 2026 at an amount of million 6.4 USD.

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Contacts:
Alexander Kotsinas, CFO
Email: alexander.kotsinas@biogaia.com
Phone: +46 735 00 11 11

Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications
Email: mikaela.idermark.stern@biogaia.com
Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia
BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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