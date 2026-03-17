Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's subsidiary Lesjöfors changes name to Beijer Components

Beijer Alma AB's (publ) subsidiary Lesjöfors is changing its name to Beijer Components. The name change clarifies Beijer Alma's strategy to grow its operations in industrial components beyond the spring business. Beijer Components' existing companies will not be affected by the name change and will continue to operate under their own commercial brands and company names.

The above name change will not impact Beijer Alma's other subsidiary, Beijer Tech, or the Group's reporting structure.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, listed industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.