Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's year-end report 2025

Good earnings performance and stronger cash flow

Net revenue increased to MSEK 1,881 (1,823)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) increased to MSEK 281 (242), corresponding to an operating margin of 14.9 percent (13.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 259 (205)

Profit after net financial items increased to MSEK 219 (164)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 1,894 (1,874)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 299 (212)

Earnings per share for the full year amounted to SEK 9.43 (11.85)

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 4.00 (3.95) per share to be paid in two equal instalments on two occasions

Beijer Alma delivered stable revenue growth, increased profitability and strong cash flow for full-year 2025. In a market characterized by varying conditions, primarily due to a complex geopolitical situation, Beijer Alma's companies remained resilient. Beijer Alma is entering 2026 with a continued active acquisition agenda and higher profitability than at the beginning of 2025.

Stable revenue growth in a varied market

Beijer Alma's companies remained resilient in 2025, in a market characterized by geopolitical complexity and a varied industrial cycle that moved sideways. Exchange-rate fluctuations of -3 percent had a negative impact on net revenue for the year.

Lesjöfors's two business areas - Industry and Chassis Springs - reported stable revenue growth for the full year, although exchange-rate fluctuations had a dampening effect of -4 percent.

While net revenue in Beijer Tech increased 19 percent for full-year 2025, mainly due to the five acquisitions completed during the year, the company also delivered good like-for-like organic growth of 5 percent.

Improved earnings, stronger margins and robust cash flow

In 2025, we focused on further strengthening our profitability, enabling the adjusted EBITA margin to increase to 15.0 percent (13.9) for the full year. Adjusted EBITA increased 16 percent despite a negative impact of -3 percent from exchange rates. The action plan initiated in Lesjöfors in the second quarter of 2025 was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and made a positive contribution to the Group's earnings. Cash flow from operating activities improved during the year, primarily driven by higher underlying profit.

Financial targets set long-term business strategy

Beijer Alma has a stable platform of well-managed companies. We successfully completed strategic and supplementary acquisitions in 2025, and see good opportunities for additional acquisitions in 2026. We also expect to be able to create further long-term business value by leveraging our acquisition model and local presence in nearly 20 countries. Beijer Alma intends to grow in existing and new markets and in new niches, while increasing its focus on strengthening its capital efficiency. To reflect our business plan, the Board also recently decided on two financial targets for growth and capital efficiency, with EBITA growth above 15 percent per year over a business cycle and capital efficiency above 50 percent. These targets clarify our ambition to deliver high and sustainable profit growth over the long term, with strong cash flow and a high return on capital, thereby supporting the financing of our continued growth, largely through internally generated funds.

Well positioned for continued good growth and a favorable earnings performance

Beijer Alma is entering 2026 with well-managed companies, stronger margins and robust cash flow. I would like to extend a special thanks to all of our employees for their efforts during the year.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 07:30 CET.