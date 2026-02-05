Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma presents financial targets

Today, the Board of Directors of Beijer Alma AB (publ) set financial targets based on the company's long-term business plan and strategy.

Beijer Alma's targets clarify the company's ambition to deliver high and sustainable profit growth, with strong cash flow and a high return on capital, thereby supporting the financing of its continued growth, largely through internally generated funds.

Financial targets

• EBITA growth above 15 percent per year over a business cycle

• Capital efficiency (EBITA/working capital) above 50 percent

"Beijer Alma has a stable platform of well-managed companies. We expect to be able to create further long-term business value by leveraging our acquisition model and local presence in nearly 20 countries. Beijer Alma intends to grow in existing and new markets and in new niches, while increasing its focus on strengthening its capital efficiency," says Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma.

The company's management will also comment on Beijer Alma's business strategy and financial targets in connection with the presentation of the year-end report for 2025, which will be published on February 6, 2026.

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 17:50 CET.