Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: A2JMQ2 | ISIN: SE0011090547 | Ticker-Symbol: 6O4
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 08:10
26,500 Euro
+0,38 % +0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 15:40 Uhr
80 Leser
Beijer Alma AB: Oscar Fredell leaves Beijer Alma - Johnny Alvarsson acting President & CEO

Beijer Alma AB's President and CEO, Oscar Fredell, who took up his position on November 3, 2025, is today leaving Beijer Alma for personal reasons. Recruitment for a new President and CEO will begin immediately. Johnny Alvarsson, a member of the Beijer Alma Board of Directors, will serve as acting President and CEO until a new President and CEO is in place.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wall
Beijer Alma AB (publ)
Tel. +46 (0) 18-15 71 60

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-26 15:40 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
