4C Group AB: 4C Strategies signs contract with NATO for trials and experimentation activities

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that NATO has awarded the company an extension contract for continued use and development of the Exonaut software platform as part of Project TALOS. The project supports NATO's trials and experimentation activities by providing digital tools for planning, coordination and analysis.



The agreement has a total value of USD 2.4 million (SEK 21.6 million) and includes development services as well as software maintenance and support. Deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2029.



Under the contract, 4C Strategies will continue to develop functionality within the Exonaut platform to support NATO's experimentation framework and evaluation of emerging defence capabilities.



Exonaut is a platform for managing training, exercises and experimentation activities across defence environments. The software supports defence and public sector organisations in planning, coordinating and analysing large-scale activities and is used by several allied armed forces and NATO commands.



"Project TALOS is an important initiative supporting NATO's structured approach to trials and experimentation. This contract reinforces Exonaut's role in helping allied organisations develop readiness and accelerate the evaluation of new capabilities," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.



The contract further strengthens 4C Strategies' collaboration with NATO and supports the company's strategy to deliver advanced software solutions for defence readiness and capability development.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-17 10:30 CET.