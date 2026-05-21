4C Group AB: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of 4C Group AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of 4C Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556706-0412 (the "Company"), on 21 May 2026, the below resolutions were passed, among others. For complete proposals and resolutions, reference is made to the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and other meeting materials available on the Company's website, www.4cstrategies.com.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of results

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet of the parent company and the group. In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Meeting further resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the Company's available funds shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the auditor's recommendation, to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall amount to a total of SEK 1,225,000, excluding compensation to members of the Board's committees. In addition, remuneration shall be paid to members of the Board's committees, whereby the total compensation, including committee work, amounts to SEK 1,305,000. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members and to re-elect Andreas Hedskog, Louise Bagewitz, Anders Fransson, Erik Ivarsson and Jörgen Ericsson, and to elect Magnus Hansson as new Board member. Andreas Hedskog was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorized Public Accountant Victor Lindhall will serve as auditor in charge.

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the presented proposal.

Remuneration guidelines for senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issuances

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on the issuance of shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Payment may be made in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off, and the authorisation is limited to a maximum of 10 percent of the Company's share capital after completed issuances, based on the number of shares at the time of the Annual General Meeting.

Incentive programme 2026/2028

The Annual General Meeting resolved to implement an incentive programme for senior executives, employees and other key personnel within the Company and the group through the issuance of warrants ("Incentive Programme 2026/2028").

The Annual General Meeting further resolved to issue a maximum of 1,020,000 warrants, entailing a potential increase of the Company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 17,850 upon full exercise. The warrants shall entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares in the Company. Upon full exercise of all warrants under the Incentive Programme 2026/2028, the maximum dilution is estimated to approximately 2.6 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The warrants will be transferred at market value, calculated in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation model, and the programme is therefore not expected to result in any material costs for the Company, apart from limited administrative costs.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to approve the transfer of warrants to current and future senior executives, employees and other key personnel within the Company and the group, or otherwise dispose of the warrants in order to fulfil the Company's obligations under the incentive programme. Transfer of warrants shall take place no later than 3 June 2026.

4C Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Stockholm, May 2026

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

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