

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 index of the UK stock market remains firmly placed in positive territory around noon on Tuesday despite escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Oil prices moved up sharply after Iran launched a series of attacks on the United Arab Emirates, targeting Dubai's international airport and the Fujairah oil port.



Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the monetary policy meetings of the Bank of England (BoE), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy on Wednesday, while the BoE and ECB's announcements are due on Thursday.



The FTSE 100 was up 70.56 points or 0.68% at 10,388.25 slightly before noon.



BT Group, Centrica, Airtel Africa, Standard Chartered, United Utilities, Segro and Severn Trent are up 2%-2.5%.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals is up nearly 2%. 3i Group, British Land, Fresnillo, Persimmon, LondonMetric Property, Endeavour Mining, SSE, Natwest Group, Barclays, Tritax Big Box and Pershing Square Holdings are gaining 1.4%-1.85%.



Energy majors BP and Shell are notably higher as oil prices surged nearly 4% after a drone attack at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates.



Trustpilot Group shares are up over 25% after the online review platform reported strong full-year 2025 results, and said it expects revenue to grow 'in the high teens' on a constant currency basis in 2026.



Spirax Group, RightMove, Babcock International, The Sage Group, Halma, Relx and Croda International are down 0.5%-1.2%.



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