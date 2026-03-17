Vior Gold Corporation Inc.: Vior Gold Corporation Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Ligneris

BROSSARD, Canada, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. ("Vior Gold Corporation", "Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to report initial results from its 20,000-metre drill program on its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located 55 kilometers northwest of the town of Amos, Abitibi region, Quebec.

Initial drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization on Ligneris South Zone confirming the presence and continuity of the historical intercept of 16.84 g/t Au over 8.0 meters in drillhole 275-073 (from SIGEOM: GM45463). Drillhole LI-26-002, drilled 50 meters northeast of the historical drillhole 275-073, intersected 35.2 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 21.6 g/t Au over 3.0 meters at respective depths of 170.7 meters and 201.5 meters along the hole. Those two intercepts are hosted in felsic tuff moderately to strongly altered in sericite with local patchy to pervasive silicification proximal to gold mineralization and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 5%. The style of mineralization and the alteration assemblage intersected at 170.7 meters is similar to that in historical hole 275-073 and seems to correlate with the historical intercepts of 16.84 g/t Au over 8.0 meters. The second intervals of 21.6 g/t Au over 3.0 meters could potentially represent a new zone and cannot be correlated at this moment with drillhole 275-073.

Drillhole LI-26-005 returned 5.64 g/t Au over 4.0 meters including 8.56 g/t Au over 1.0 meters at 724 meters (vertical depth of 625 meters). The mineralization is hosted in a brecciated rhyolite moderately altered in sericite with trace to locally 3% pyrite. This intercept potentially defines a new mineralized zone and represents the deepest intercept to date at Ligneris indicating additional potential at greater depth.

Step-out drilling 200 meters southwest of hole LI-26-002 returned a value of 2.05 g/t Au over 8.0 meters included within a larger interval of 1.10 g/t Au over 24.2 meters in hole LI-26-006. Mineralization occurs as finely disseminated pyrite, ranging from trace to 2%, hosted in a massive rhyolite moderately to strongly altered in sericite and silica. This result extends the mineralization to the southwest in an area that was poorly explored historically.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented "These initial results confirm the high-grade nature of the gold mineralization at South Zone and validate the historical intercepts drilled almost 40 years ago on the Ligneris Project. We are thrilled with today's results that extend the mineralized trend at South Zone by more than 200 meters laterally and by 260 meters vertically. We're almost halfway through the winter program with approximately 9,400 meters drilled so far and we are expecting additional results in the upcoming weeks. We believe that the large halos of low-grade gold intersected in drilling so far could be indicative of the presence of larger gold system. We have three rigs turning as we are following up on the deepest intersection to date at Ligneris and pursuing the program that aim to extend the known mineralization both laterally and at vertically."

Since the beginning of the drilling program the Corporation has completed an approximate of 9,400 meters of drilling including 7,865 meters on the South Zone. A total of 1,059 assays were received and 4,635 are currently pending at the laboratory. Vior Gold Corporation is currently drilling with three (3) drill rigs and is expecting to complete this phase later during the second quarter of 2026.

Table 1 - Drill Core Assay Results

Drill hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone LI-26-001 255.3 272.5 17.2 0.44 South Zone LI-26-002 170.7 173.7 3.0 35.2 South Zone

including 171.7 172.7 1.0 68.1 LI-26-002 201.5 204.5 3.0 21.6 South Zone

including 203 204.5 1.5 40.9 LI-26-003 298.0 325.0 27.0 0.40 South Zone

including 305.0 308.5 3.5 1.21 LI-26-005 459.0 467.5 8.5 1.63 South Zone

including 459.6 463.0 3.4 3.11 LI-26-005 724.0 728.0 4.0 5.64 South Zone

including 725.0 726.0 1.0 8.56 LI-26-006 97.7 98.2 0.5 9.51 South Zone LI-26-006 184.9 209.1 24.2 1.10 South Zone

including 187.0 195.0 8.0 2.05 LI-26-008 669.0 672.3 3.3 2.81 South Zone

including 670.0 671.0 1.0 7.76

Table 2 - Drill Hole Collar Locations Drill hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing LI-26-001 327 -49 523 684821 5429470 LI-26-002 330 -45 471 684773 5429577 LI-26-003 332 -54 559 684821 5429470 LI-26-005 330 -61 736 648821 5429470 LI-26-006 335 -50 352 684620 5429480 LI-26-008 320 -56 697 684950 5429448



Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Quali?ed Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Quali?ed Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is de?ned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

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Figure 1

Plan View

Figure 2

Longitudinal Section

Figure 3

South Zone Cross Section

Figure 4

South Zone West Cross Section