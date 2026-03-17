

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Rising crude oil prices amid attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East continued to amplify inflation concerns ahead of a slew of interest rate decisions by major central banks around the world. Markets also digested the rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia that had been anticipated by the markets.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading just below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The dollar index has slipped heavily. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have jumped again on Tuesday. Brent has added around 48 percent in the past month whereas WTI crude has surged 47 percent during the same period.



Gold prices have increased mildly. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly positive note.



Amid the far-reaching ramifications caused by the Middle East war, here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,939.50, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,695.20, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 23,628.66, up 0.27% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,391.81, up 0.72% France's CAC 40 at 7,985.12, up 0.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,757.46, up 0.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,700.39, down 0.09% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,614.30, up 0.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,049.91, down 0.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,868.54, up 0.13% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,640.48, up 1.63%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1514, up 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3336, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 159.00, down 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7087, up 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.3697, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 99.76, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.210%, down 0.21% Germany at 2.9218%, down 0.89% France at 3.575%, down 1.16% U.K. at 4.7210%, down 0.92% Japan at 2.268%, down 0.44%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $103.19, up 2.97%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $95.85, up 3.67%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,013.20, up 0.22%. Silver Futures (May) at $80.79, up 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,979.02, up 0.50% Ethereum at $2,330.05, up 2.57% XRP at $1.51, up 2.94% BNB at $669.05, down 1.35% Solana at $93.76, up 0.06%



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