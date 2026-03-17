Fiserv, Inc.: Fiserv and Western Alliance Bank Form Strategic Alliance to Power High-Impact Commerce Experiences for Clients

MILWAUKEE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced an agent bank partnership with Western Alliance Bank (NYSE: WAL) that will bring preeminent commerce and business management technology, including Clover, to the bank's clients. Together, Western Alliance Bank's tailored banking experience with the scale of the Fiserv product ecosystem will establish a new benchmark for how leading financial institutions deliver specialized, tech-forward merchant solutions to complex commercial industries.

"Banks differentiate themselves by the technology they put in their clients' hands," said Chris Foskett, Vice Chairman at Fiserv. "Our alliance with Western Alliance Bank extends proven, scalable commerce capabilities to businesses that demand reliability, performance, and growth at scale."

Uniquely positioned at the intersection of financial institutions and small businesses, Fiserv provides market-leading merchant technology that will empower Western Alliance Bank to offer a high-performance commerce experience to its client base, which ranges from small businesses to large-scale national enterprises. This collaboration marks the largest agent bank partnership in Fiserv's history by asset size and expands its regional bank footprint in the Western United States, where Western Alliance Bank's national commercial banking operations are headquartered.

"Aligning with Fiserv enables us to bring best-in-class merchant solutions to our clients while maintaining the high-touch relationship and specialized industry expertise Western Alliance is known for," said Steve Curley, Chief Banking Officer, National Business Lines at Western Alliance Bank. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to support businesses with secure, modern payment technology while offering scalable solutions across in-store, online and mobile payment channels."

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Western Alliance Bank

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country's top-performing banking companies and has ranked as a top U.S. bank by American Banker and Bank Director since 2016. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, is a leading national bank for business that puts customers first, delivering tailored business banking solutions and consumer products backed by outstanding, personalized service and specific expertise in more than 30 industries and sectors. With $90 billion in assets and offices nationwide, Western Alliance excels at helping businesses of all sizes capitalize on their opportunities to solve today and succeed tomorrow. For more information on Western Alliance Bank offerings, subsidiaries and affiliates, visit Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, or follow Western Alliance Bank on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Torrie Miers

Director, Communications - Merchant Solutions

Fiserv, Inc.

+1-470-669-5181

victoria.miers@fiserv.com