Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted)

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2025



Year ended

Dec. 31, 2024



Change

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue from contracts with customers

748,624



718,166



+4%

Gross profit

89,317



80,637



+11%

Net Profit

4,825



20,463



-76%

Basic and diluted EPS

0.09



0.39



-77%

NON-IFRS MEASURES(1)

EBITDA

74,966



81,305



-8%

Adjusted EBITDA

88,403



79,731



+11%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)

12.0%



11.8%



+0.2pp

Adjusted Revenue

734,534



677,137



+8%

Free Cash Flow

56,943



2,129



n/m

FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

63,767



51,833



+23%

Total assets

581,798



552,605



+5%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

243,517



243,400



-

Net Debt(1)

179,750



191,567



-6%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (x)(1)

2.0x



2.4x



-0.4x

Net cash provided by operating activities

80,548



41,376



+95%

OTHER

Backlog (US$ millions)(3)

2,191



1,789



+22%

Backlog-to-Revenue (x)

2.9x



2.5x



+0.4x

Shares outstanding (thousands)

52,395



52,001



+1%



(1) Non-IFRS measures. See "Appendix - Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for definitions and reconciliations.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue.

(3) Backlog represents the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations under IFRS 15, comprising signed and enforceable contracts for work not yet completed. Excludes letters of intent, proposals, and non-binding arrangements.

CEO Commentary

Steve Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of STRACON, commented: "Fiscal 2025 was a strong year for the platform. Revenue grew 4% to US$748.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to US$88.4 million, delivering a 12.0% margin. Free Cash Flow improved substantially to US$56.9 million and we ended the year with a record backlog of US$2.2 billion, providing 2.9x revenue coverage ratio. Net Debt declined to US$179.8 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.0x from 2.4x at year-end 2024, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and stronger operating cash generation.

"The Pérez Caldera award - the recently awarded Build, Own, Operate, Maintain ("BOOM") contract from Anglo American Sur S.A. - marks a defining milestone for the platform. With the Infrastructure segment on track to represent approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA within 18 to 24 months, and the deepening of the Company's engineering capabilities with targeted growth within the Engineering & Technology segment, STRACON has the backlog visibility, technical depth, and execution platform to achieve its three-year targets of revenue exceeding US$1.0 billion, backlog exceeding US$3.0 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA exceeding US$150 million."

Operational Highlights

Revenue: Revenue from contracts with customers was US$748.6 million, up 4% from US$718.2 million in 2024, led by Engineering & Technology (+US$18.6 million, +23%) and Industrial Services (+US$14.1 million, +3%).

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was US$88.4 million (12.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin), up 11% from US$79.7 million (11.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin) in 2024. Reported EBITDA was US$75.0 million (US$81.3 million in 2024), reflecting normalization of non-recurring gains and higher corporate overhead. Adjusted EBIT was US$50.6 million (US$39.6 million in 2024), an increase of 28%.

Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow was US$56.9 million (US$2.1 million in 2024), comprising operating cash flow of US$80.5 million, plus interest paid of US$23.3 million, less lease repayments of US$29.7 million, and less net capital expenditures of US$17.2 million.

Record Backlog: Backlog reached a record US$2,191 million at December 31, 2025, up 22% from US$1,789 million. New contract bookings of US$1,151 million in 2025 include the Pérez Caldera BOOM award. Approximately 91% of backlog is multi-year and 73% is expected to be recognized beyond 2026.

Balance Sheet: Net Debt was US$179.8 million (US$191.6 million in 2024), with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA improving to 2.0x from 2.4x. Cash and restricted cash was US$63.8 million. All debt covenants were met as at December 31, 2025.

Geography: The majority of revenue was generated in Peru at 48% of revenues (US$362.3 million) and Chile at 33% of revenues (US$244.3 million), with Canada contributing 8% (US$60.8 million) and Mexico 7% (US$55.8 million), and the remaining approximately 3% in other geographies.

Segment Performance

Segment revenue reflects revenue reported at the operating segment level and therefore includes intercompany transactions that are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted Revenue are non-IFRS measures; detailed reconciliations are provided in the Appendix.

Engineering & Technology

Engineering & Technology

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted)

2025



2024

Segment revenue

103,900



80,558

Segment Adjusted Revenue

103,900



80,558

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

3,512



2,018

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

3.4%



2.5%

Segment Backlog

467,949



26,721

Segment Backlog-to-Revenue (x)

4.5x



0.3x



Engineering & Technology revenue increased 29% to US$103.9 million, supported by broader service delivery and approximately US$34.0 million from an EPC infrastructure project (executed within the Engineering & Technology segment using the segment's construction capabilities), partially offset by project completions at Antamina and Cerro Verde (combined headwind of US$16.3 million). Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 3.4% from 2.5% as the segment scales. Backlog grew from US$26.7 million to US$468.0 million, primarily reflecting the Pérez Caldera EPC contract, with the Backlog-to-Revenue ratio improving to 4.5x from 0.3x.

Infrastructure

The Infrastructure segment recorded no revenue in 2025. The Pérez Caldera project - the BOOM contract awarded by Anglo American Sur S.A. in December 2025 for the full-lifecycle delivery of infrastructure at the Los Bronces tailings facility in Chile - is in the EPC construction phase, with the EPC scope being executed through the Engineering & Technology segment. Revenue from the BOOM ownership component is expected to commence upon entry into the operational phase under the take-or-pay contractual structure. Infrastructure backlog at December 31, 2025 was approximately US$408.9 million (19% of consolidated backlog). The segment is expected to represent approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA within 18 to 24 months, materially enhancing earnings visibility and cash flow durability.

Industrial Services

Industrial Services

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted)

2025



2024

Segment revenue

512,893



498,635

Segment Adjusted Revenue

508,776



471,992

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

71,679



56,476

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.1%



12.0%

Segment Backlog

957,963



1,419,240

Segment Backlog-to-Revenue (x)

1.9x



2.8x



Industrial Services, STRACON's largest segment by revenue, delivered US$512.9 million in revenue and US$71.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA, with margin expanding 210 basis points to 14.1%. Growth reflects continued execution across Peru and Chile - including new project contributions from Lomas Bayas (Glencore, US$17.2 million) and Fenix Gold (US$28.5 million) in Chile - and strong underground mining growth in Canada, where Dumas increased revenue by US$28.5 million driven in part by the Bradshaw Project (Gowest Gold) expansion and Stock West shaft upgrade (McEwen Mining). Segment backlog declined from US$1,419 million to US$958 million, reflecting strong revenue recognition against a high prior-year base and the Company's deliberate shift toward infrastructure-weighted contracting.

Fleet Solutions

Fleet Solutions

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted)

2025



2024

Segment revenue

137,078



139,376

Segment Adjusted Revenue

122,875



124,990

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

22,730



27,696

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.5%



22.2%

Segment Backlog

356,377



342,939

Segment Backlog-to-Revenue (x)

2.6x



2.5x



Fleet Solutions, operated through AMECO Chile, delivered US$137.1 million in revenue, essentially flat year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was US$22.7 million at an 18.5% margin (US$27.7 million, 22.2% margin in 2024), with the decline attributable to a legacy underperforming contract inherited from the AMECO acquisition that was finalized in Q4 2025 and is nonrecurring. Backlog grew to US$356.4 million, representing 2.6x revenue coverage.

Outlook

STRACON is well-positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds in mining: growing demand for copper and critical minerals, tightening water and tailings management standards, and a broad shift by mining operators toward integrated BOOM and Design-Build-Finance-Operate ("DBFO") infrastructure ownership models. The Company's identified pipeline of opportunities exceeds US$17 billion, including US$6.3 billion in infrastructure.

STRACON's three-year strategic targets are revenues exceeding US$1.0 billion, backlog exceeding US$3.0 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA exceeding US$150 million. The capital allocation framework targets Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 1.5x or lower and directs investment toward projects expected to earn returns on invested capital above the cost of capital.

Conference Call

STRACON will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411, conference ID #5690484. The webcast will be accessible here or at www.stracon-group.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from one hour after the end of the call on March 31, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 30, 2026. To access the replay, please call +1-800-770-2030. Callers from outside North America should dial +1-609-800-9909. The access code is 5690484.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the expected contribution of the Infrastructure segment to consolidated EBITDA within 18 to 24 months; timing of revenue commencement under the Pérez Caldera contract; the Company's target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 1.5x or lower; backlog conversion and revenue visibility; three-year strategic targets; and anticipated benefits from energy transition and critical minerals demand. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, including project delays, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange volatility, competition, regulatory and permitting risk, and financing risk, among others described in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated December 16, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All of these risk factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable the Company's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of the Company's from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting the Company's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Website: www.stracon-group.com

APPENDIX - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this press release to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in STRACON's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, and should not be viewed as substitutes for IFRS measures. Complete definitions are provided in the MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 - EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands of US dollars

2025



2024

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA

Net Profit

4,825



20,463

Share of profit of joint ventures and minor investments

(155 )

-

Finance income

(1,063 )

(2,901 ) Finance costs

29,180



22,769

Losses on net monetary position

566



3,636

Income tax expense (recovery)

3,819



(2,796 ) EBIT

37,172



41,171

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18,381



21,829

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

17,090



15,990

Amortization of intangible assets

2,323



2,315

EBITDA

74,966



81,305

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIT

EBIT

37,172



41,171

New service strategic project(a)

(210 )

1,624

Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

4,655



1,537

EPC Contract Pérez Caldera(c)

1,187



-

Impairment of property, plant and equipment(d)

2,071



1,955

Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses(e)

5,734



(6,690 ) Adjusted EBIT

50,609



39,597

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

EBITDA

74,966



81,305

New service strategic project(a)

(210 )

1,624

Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

4,655



1,537

EPC Contract Pérez Caldera(c)

1,187



-

Impairment of property, plant and equipment(d)

2,071



1,955

Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses(e)

5,734



(6,690 ) Adjusted EBITDA

88,403



79,731

Less: Contributions from Engineering & Technology segment

(3,512 )

(2,018 ) Less: Contributions from BESALCO-STRACON Consortium(f)

(4,187 )

(6,521 ) Adjusted EBITDA (excluding E&T and BESALCO-STRACON)

80,704



71,192



Table 2 - Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

In thousands of US dollars

2025



2024

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED REVENUE

Revenue from contracts with customers

748,624



718,166

Less: New service strategic project(a)

(4,117 )

(26,643 ) Less: Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

(14,203 )

(14,386 ) Add: EPC Contract Pérez Caldera(c)

4,230



-

Adjusted Revenue

734,534



677,137

Less: Engineering & Technology segment revenue

(103,900 )

(80,558 ) Less: BESALCO-STRACON Consortium revenue(f)

(42,464 )

(97,512 ) Adjusted Revenue (excluding E&T and BESALCO-STRACON)

588,170



499,067

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Adjusted EBITDA

88,403



79,731

Adjusted Revenue

734,534



677,137

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.0%



11.8%

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding E&T and BESALCO-STRACON)

80,704



71,192

Adjusted Revenue (excluding E&T and BESALCO-STRACON)

588,170



499,067

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (excluding E&T and BESALCO-STRACON)

13.7%



14.3%



Table 3 - Adjusted Gross Profit

In thousands of US dollars

2025



2024

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit

89,317



80,637

New service strategic project(a)

(210 )

1,624

Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

4,655



1,537

EPC Contract Pérez Caldera(c)

1,187



-

Impairment of property, plant and equipment(d)

2,071



1,955

Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses(e)

5,734



(6,690 ) Adjusted Gross Profit

102,754



79,063

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

Adjusted Gross Profit

102,754



79,063

Adjusted Revenue

734,534



677,137

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

14.0%



11.7%



Table 4 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2025)

In thousands of US dollars Engineering & Technology



Industrial Services



Fleet

Solutions



Total

SEGMENT EBITDA

Segment operating profit

2,109



47,273



66



49,448

Segment depreciation and amortization

1,403



22,095



12,894



36,392

Segment EBITDA

3,512



69,368



12,960



85,840

ADJUSTMENTS TO SEGMENT EBITDA

New service strategic project(a)

-



(210 )

-



(210 ) Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

-



-



4,655



4,655

EPC Contract Pérez Caldera(c)

-



-



-



-

Impairment of PP&E(d)

-



2,521



476



2,997

Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses(e)

-



-



4,639



4,639

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

3,512



71,679



22,730



97,921

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Segment Adjusted Revenue

103,900



508,776



122,875



735,551

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

3.4%



14.1%



18.5%



13.3%



Note: Segment Adjusted EBITDA sums to US$97,921 thousand versus consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of US$88,403 thousand; the difference of US$9,518 thousand represents unallocated corporate costs and intercompany eliminations not allocated to reportable segments. The Infrastructure segment recorded no EBITDA in 2025 and is excluded.

Table 5 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2024)

In thousands of US dollars Engineering & Technology



Industrial Services



Fleet

Solutions



Total

SEGMENT EBITDA

Segment operating profit

1,636



34,056



9,395



45,087

Segment depreciation and amortization

878



27,149



11,247



39,274

Segment EBITDA

2,514



61,205



20,642



84,361

ADJUSTMENTS TO SEGMENT EBITDA

New service strategic project(a)

-



1,624



-



1,624

Select project - Fleet Solutions segment(b)

-



-



1,537



1,537

Impairment of PP&E(d)

-



1,505



438



1,943

Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses(e)

(496 )

(7,858 )

5,079



(3,275 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA

2,018



56,476



27,696



86,190

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Segment Adjusted Revenue

80,558



471,992



124,990



677,540

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2.5%



12.0%



22.2%



12.7%



Note: Segment Adjusted EBITDA sums to US$86,190 thousand versus consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of US$79,731 thousand; the difference of US$6,459 thousand represents unallocated corporate costs and intercompany eliminations not allocated to reportable segments. The Infrastructure segment recorded no EBITDA in 2024 and is excluded.

Table 6 - Segment Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation

In thousands of US dollars Engineering

& Technology



Industrial

Services



Fleet

Solutions



Total

Segments(1)

FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

Segment revenue from contracts with customers(1)

103,900



512,893



137,078



753,871

Less: intersegment eliminations

(5,100 )

(147 )

-



(5,247 ) Revenue per consolidated financial statements

98,800



512,746



137,078



748,624

New service strategic project (a)

-



(4,117 )

-



(4,117 ) Select project - Fleet Solutions segment (b)

-



-



(14,203 )

(14,203 ) EPC Contract Pérez Caldera (c)

-



-



-



-

Segment Adjusted Revenue(2)

103,900



508,776



122,875



735,551

FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

Segment revenue from contracts with customers(1)

80,558



498,635



139,376



718,569

Less: intersegment eliminations

(403 )

-



-



(403 ) Revenue per consolidated financial statements

80,155



498,635



139,376



718,166

New service strategic project (a)

-



(26,643 )

-



(26,643 ) Select project - Fleet Solutions segment (b)

-



-



(14,386 )

(14,386 ) EPC Contract Pérez Caldera (c)

-



-



-



-

Segment Adjusted Revenue(2)

80,558



471,992



124,990



677,540



(1) Segment revenue is sourced from Note 29 to the consolidated financial statements, which reports revenue at the individual segment level before elimination of intersegment transactions. Total Segments revenue less intersegment eliminations equals revenue from contracts with customers per the consolidated statements of profit or loss (FY2025: US$753,871 less US$5,247 = US$748,624; FY2024: US$718,569 less US$403 = US$718,166). A further intersegment elimination of the same amount is applied in Table 2 to arrive at consolidated Adjusted Revenue (FY2025: US$734,534; FY2024: US$677,137).

(2) Segment Adjusted Revenue agrees to the Segment Adjusted Revenue line in Tables 4 and 5 and is used to calculate each segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjustment (c) reverses an intercompany elimination arising from the EPC scope of the Pérez Caldera contract being executed within the Engineering & Technology segment and restores the corresponding revenue for segment reporting purposes. This adjustment does not affect consolidated Adjusted Revenue or Adjusted EBITDA.

Table 7 - Free Cash Flow

In thousands of US dollars

2025



2024

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

Net cash provided by operating activities

80,548



41,376

Add: Interest paid on borrowings and lease liabilities

23,272



18,049

Less: Repayment of lease liabilities

(29,710 )

(22,845 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net

(17,167 )

(34,451 ) Free Cash Flow

56,943



2,129



Table 8 - Net Debt and Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands of US dollars

2025



2024

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT

Holdco Loan

113,188



122,402

OpCo Debt (loans, borrowings and lease liabilities)

130,329



120,998

Total Financial Debt (total interest-bearing liabilities)

243,517



243,400

Less: Cash and restricted cash

(63,767 )

(51,833 ) Net Debt

179,750



191,567

NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA

Net Debt

179,750



191,567

Adjusted EBITDA

88,403



79,731

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (x)

2.0x



2.4x



Table 9 - Backlog Reconciliation

In millions of US dollars

2025



2024

BACKLOG RECONCILIATION

Opening backlog

1,789



1,493

Add: Contract bookings during the year

1,151



1,014

Less: Revenue recognized during the year

(749 )

(718 ) Ending Backlog

2,191



1,789

Revenue from contracts with customers

749



718

Backlog-to-Revenue ratio

2.9x



2.5x



(a) "New service strategic project" represents the gross profit/loss of a strategic mining remediation service line commenced in 2023, adjusted to enhance period-over-period comparability.

(b) "Select project - Fleet Solutions segment" represents the effect on EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue of a legacy contract inherited from the AMECO acquisition. This contract was finalized in Q4 2025 and will not recur.

(c) "EPC Contract Pérez Caldera" represents the reversal of intercompany eliminations related to the EPC phase of the Pérez Caldera project for purposes of presenting Adjusted Revenue. The EPC scope of the Pérez Caldera project is reported within the Engineering & Technology segment; revenue from the BOOM ownership component will be reported within the Infrastructure segment upon commencement of operations.

(d) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, as disclosed in Note 29 to the audited consolidated financial statements.

(e) "Other management unusual and non-recurring expenses" includes one-time project costs, non-recurring severance, restructuring charges, one-time sublease costs incurred to meet contractual deadlines, a one-time equity-based incentive granted to key management, and other items management considers not reflective of ongoing operations.

(f) "Contributions from the BESALCO-STRACON Consortium" represents STRACON's proportionate share of the Consortium's EBITDA and revenue. The Consortium undertakes civil construction and hydraulic projects under a contracting model that differs from the Company's core mining services operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288717

Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.