Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey at its Rakanco Silver Project (the "Project"), located in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces, Oruro Department in southwest Bolivia. The survey forms part of Pantera's systematic exploration program aimed at integrating satellite spectral analysis, drone magnetics, and a planned induced polarization (IP) survey to refine high-confidence drill targets ahead of the Company's initial drilling campaign.

The Rakanco Project is located adjacent to the recent Carangas silver discovery and the historic Todo Santos silver mine, reflecting the strong mineral endowment of the district. The Project lies within a volcanic caldera-related geological setting, an environment known globally for hosting large epithermal silver and precious metals systems. Caldera complexes can generate extensive hydrothermal activity capable of producing broad zones of alteration and mineralization. Pantera's exploration strategy at Rakanco is focused on identifying structural corridors and alteration zones that may represent the surface expression of broader mineralized systems within this geological framework. While exploration at Rakanco remains at an early stage, the scale of alteration identified to date suggests the potential for additional mineralized systems within the project area.

"Our approach at Rakanco is to evaluate the district as a large-scale mineral system rather than a single-target exploration opportunity," said Jay Roberge, President and CEO of Pantera Silver Corp. "By combining satellite spectral analysis, drone magnetics, and a planned induced polarization survey, we are developing a robust geological and geophysical framework to support well-defined drill targets. This disciplined approach is intended to maximize discovery potential while maintaining strong capital efficiency. We are grateful for the strong local support we have received and for the opportunity the Rakanco Project represents."

Exploration Program Advancement

Pantera continues to advance a comprehensive pre-drill program designed to underpin target definition and improve the effectiveness of its initial drilling campaign. Current work includes the ongoing integration of historical exploration data, surface mapping, sampling results, and geophysical datasets to refine priority drill targets and enhance geological and structural interpretations.

The ongoing drone magnetic survey, together with previously completed satellite spectral analysis and a planned induced polarization survey, will provide a multi-dataset framework designed to identify and prioritize zones with the highest discovery potential. In parallel, the Company is developing a staged drilling strategy that allows for technical refinement as results are received while maintaining operational flexibility and cost discipline.

Operational Preparation and Stakeholder Engagement

Alongside technical work, Pantera continues to advance operational planning and stakeholder engagement to support a smooth transition into drilling activities. Preparatory work includes access planning, logistical coordination, and early engagement with drilling contractors, laboratories, and technical service providers to ensure efficient mobilization once drilling commences. The Company also remains committed to maintaining strong working relationships with local communities and government authorities in Bolivia, emphasizing transparent communication and responsible exploration practices.

Investment Environment

Pantera notes that recent political developments in Bolivia have resulted in the formation of a new federal administration that has publicly expressed support for responsible foreign investment and natural resource development. While the administration is early in its mandate, initial signals suggest a constructive approach toward investment and project development. The Company views these developments as encouraging for the advancement of exploration projects in the country.

Portfolio Optimization

Given the exploration potential emerging at the Rakanco Project, Pantera has undertaken a strategic review of its project portfolio to ensure capital and technical resources remain focused on its highest-priority opportunities. As a result of this review, the Company has elected not to allocate additional resources to the Nuevo Taxco Project in Mexico and will relinquish the concession to the vendor. The property will be returned free of any further obligations or liabilities to Pantera. As pre-drill exploration activities in Bolivia advance and data analysis is completed, consideration will be given to expanding the current Project boundaries and or acquiring additional opportunities in Bolivia.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, C. P. Geo (California), a "Qualified Person" (as defined by NI 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and a senior consulting geologist to the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in preparing for and conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral projects through disciplined exploration and experienced technical teams. The Company seeks to create shareholder value by identifying and advancing quality mineral assets while maintaining strong partnerships with local communities and operating responsibly in the jurisdictions and environments in which it works.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Pantera Silver Corp.