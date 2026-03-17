Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted an application to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to conduct a thirteen (13) hole reverse circulation drill program at it's Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada. The drill plan will be comprised of six (6) holes at the Coca Cola Zone and seven (7) holes at the Rattlesnake Zone. The Company is very enthusiastic to initiate drilling at both of these zones at Wildhorse following the recent trenching that occurred at the Coca Cola Zone that resulted in defining the bedrock orientation of a meter scale zone of quartz veining and copper oxide and sulfide mineralization. Trenching also exposed a wider width of alteration than initially anticipated and the trend of mineralization that continued eastward is seen as oxide minerals on fracture trending due east and up-hill from the trenched area.

Coca Cola Zone

The six planned drill holes at the Coca Cola Zone will follow the mineralized trend that was uncovered during previous sampling work conducted to the east of the trenches, where select assay results returned copper values of 1.6%, 5.3%, 2.3% and 5.1%, along with an average of 21.6 ppm silver. Additionally, the samples are anomalous in bismuth - averaging 156 ppm across four samples, and also tungsten - which averaged 72.5 ppm across the same samples. Geologic observations of this zone include the presence of a complex array of narrow porphyritic dikes with feldspar phenocrysts in a black, fine-grained matrix.

By compiling the results of the phase one rock sampling work and geologic observations from the trenching program, a clear picture of property scale geological, alteration, and mineralization zoning is emerging. The central portion of the property contains complex porphyritic intrusions within a strong skarnified envelope. High grade copper and silver, along with strongly anomalous bismuth, antimony, and tungsten in the central portion are surrounded by strong zinc and lead mineralization in areas more distal from the center of the system, as it is understood at this early stage of exploration of the property (see news release of July 23, 2025).

Trenching also showed that what was originally thought to be a north-south trend of mineralization was intersected by the newly uncovered east-west trend of highly fractured and altered rock that appears to continue beyond the trenches. This new trending information has confirmed the drill hole locations for this first phase of drilling at the Coca Cola Zone. The six hole drill plan will follow the mineralized trend line for ~500 feet from the east sampling zone to the west trench area, and each hole will be drilled to a depth of up to 500 feet at various angles yet to be fully determined.

Rattlesnake Zone

The seven drill holes planned for the Rattlesnake Zone, which lies approximately 1,600 feet to the northeast of the Coca Cola Zone, will each be drilled to a depth of 300 to 500 feet, however, these holes will be vertical in nature and follow the north-south striking, shallowly east dipping mineralization encountered during previous field work at historic workings located where the shallowly dipping mineralized zone is exposed at surface.

Property scale zoning of gold, silver, tungsten, bismuth, tellurium, and base metals suggest the center of the mineralized system at the Wildhorse Project lies around and between the Rattlesnake and Coca Cola Zones, and may extend under cover to the east and west of these outcropping areas. Data compiled thus far suggests that there could be in excess of 1 km of strike length between these two zones and the drill plan is designed to test the degree and extent of similar mineralization at each zone and delineate the magnitude of the potential skarn system and the expected underlying porphyry system (see news release of September 24, 2025).

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 89 mineral claims, representing 1,780 acres (720 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system (see news release dated February 11, 2025).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of any Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that any potential results or findings that may be suggested in this press release will ultimately happen. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbour.

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Source: Glenstar Minerals Inc.