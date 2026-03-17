Iveco Group N.V. announces that all conditions precedent to the sale of its Defence Business to Leonardo are fulfilled

Turin, 17th March 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that all conditions for the closing of the sale of its Defence Business (IDV and ASTRA brands) to Leonardo S.p.A. (EXM: LDO) have been met.

The transaction, which is expected to be finalised in the coming days, is a condition, inter alia, for the completion of the voluntary tender offer by Tata Motors Limited for all issued common shares of Iveco Group (after the separation of its Defence Business), as announced on 30th July 2025.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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