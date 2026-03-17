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WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 09:50
19,015 Euro
-0,24 % -0,045
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
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IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10019,10514:17
19,10019,10514:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 13:58 Uhr
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Iveco Group N.V. announces that all conditions precedent to the sale of its Defence Business to Leonardo are fulfilled

Turin, 17th March 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that all conditions for the closing of the sale of its Defence Business (IDV and ASTRA brands) to Leonardo S.p.A. (EXM: LDO) have been met.

The transaction, which is expected to be finalised in the coming days, is a condition, inter alia, for the completion of the voluntary tender offer by Tata Motors Limited for all issued common shares of Iveco Group (after the separation of its Defence Business), as announced on 30th July 2025.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20260317_PR_Iveco_Group_Defence_sale_to_Leonardo_conditions_fulfilled

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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