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WKN: 851247 | ISIN: GB0002374006 | Ticker-Symbol: GUI
Xetra
17.03.26 | 13:56
16,700 Euro
-0,60 % -0,100
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,75016,80014:16
16,75016,80014:07
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Premium Drink Giant Diageo to Mark St. Patrick's Day by Ringing the Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 17th

  • Markets are little changed as the price of ICE Brent Crude oil hovers around $100 a barrel.
  • VENU Chairman and CEO J.W. Roth will join NYSE Live to share more details about its recent $86.25 million capital raise that will help accelerate its growth in the live entertainment space.
  • Diageo, which owns brands such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker, will be at the NYSE to celebrate an annual tradition this afternoon.
  • NYSE is on the ground at the Wall Street Conference "Sun Valley" Experience, which kicked off Monday at Lake Las Vegas.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) celebrates 75th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Diageo (NYSE: DEO) celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Ireland Day at the NYSE on March 16th.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935882/NYSE_March_17_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935881/NYSE_Ireland_Day.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5868287/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-premium-drink-giant-diageo-to-mark-st-patricks-day-by-ringing-the-bell-302716010.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.