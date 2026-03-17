CXApp Inc.: CXAI Launches AI-Powered Zero-Touch Campus Deployment Platform for Enterprise Workplaces

New capability automates workplace onboarding while enabling AI-driven automation, navigation, and analytics across global corporate campuses

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), a provider of AI-powered workplace experience, spatial intelligence, automation, and analytics solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Zero-Touch Campus Deployment platform, a new capability designed to help enterprises rapidly deploy CXAI's intelligent workplace platform across multiple locations with minimal manual configuration. This enables enterprises to deploy fully operational, AI-enabled campus environments within minutes, eliminating the weeks of manual effort traditionally required to bring a new workplace online.

The new capability integrates directly with enterprise Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) to automatically import core workplace data-including buildings, floors, rooms, desks, and floor maps-into the CXAI platform through secure APIs. Once ingested, workplaces can be rapidly activated for AI-driven workplace automation, indoor navigation, and enterprise workplace analytics, enabling organizations to deploy intelligent workplace services across campuses significantly faster.

The platform eliminates one of the most time-consuming steps in workplace technology deployments: manually configuring each new building or campus. Traditional rollouts often require facilities and workplace teams to compile and reconcile spreadsheets, floor plans, and space inventories before systems can be activated. CXAI's Zero-Touch Campus Deployment automates this process while maintaining real-time synchronization with enterprise systems of record.

A $77 Billion Market Demands Automation at Scale

The announcement comes as the digital workplace market reaches an estimated $77 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to over $160 billion by 2030 at a 19-23% CAGR, according to Markets and Markets and Grand View Research. Global enterprise software spending is expected to reach $1.4 trillion in 2026, growing 15.2% year-over-year, with AI as the primary growth driver (Gartner).

At the same time, hybrid work has become the permanent operating model: 83% of workers prefer hybrid arrangements (Accenture), and the employee experience management market is projected to grow from $6.4 billion to over $11.7 billion by 2030 (GM Insights) as enterprises invest in unified workplace platforms. For organizations managing tens of thousands of employees across dozens of global campuses, the ability to deploy and manage workplace technology at scale is no longer optional.

Yet traditional campus onboarding remains one of the most persistent bottlenecks in enterprise workplace technology. Each new campus requires facilities teams to manually compile building data, desk and room inventories, floor maps, space configurations, and operational details into structured workbooks. This process typically takes weeks per site and scales linearly with every new location, creating a direct tradeoff between deployment speed and cost that has constrained the industry for years.

"Enterprise organizations operate complex and distributed real estate portfolios, and the ability to deploy workplace technology quickly and intelligently is becoming increasingly important," said Khurram Sheikh , Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc. "With our AI-powered Zero-Touch Campus Deployment platform, CXAI connects directly to enterprise workplace systems to automate campus onboarding while enabling AI-driven workplace automation, navigation, and analytics. This product breakthrough allows organizations to scale intelligent workplace experiences across their environments with significantly less operational effort. This will also accelerate our "land and expand" strategy as our key existing and upcoming new clients are looking for this feature to scale faster."

The capability has already been validated in a large customer deployment where CXAI imported a campus environment directly from the customer's IWMS system in minutes. Buildings, floors, rooms, desks, and floor maps were automatically synchronized into the platform, enabling workplace services such as desk booking, meeting room reservations, indoor navigation, and workplace analytics to be activated with minimal manual setup.

Key Capabilities

Automated Campus Ingestion Secure API integrations automatically import workplace data-including buildings, floors, desks, rooms, and digital floor plans-directly from enterprise IWMS platforms.

AI-Driven Workplace Automation The CXAI platform enables automated workplace workflows such as desk reservations, meeting room scheduling, employee check-ins, and real-time workplace coordination.

Indoor Navigation and Spatial Intelligence Employees can access interactive maps and indoor navigation to locate meeting rooms, colleagues, and workplace resources across large corporate campuses.

Real-Time Data Synchronization Changes made within enterprise IWMS systems automatically update in CXAI, ensuring workplace inventories and configurations remain aligned.

Enterprise Workplace Analytics CXAI provides real-time analytics on workplace utilization, employee engagement, and space performance, helping organizations optimize real estate usage and improve workplace planning decisions.



Enabling Autonomous Enterprise Workplaces

As enterprises continue adapting to hybrid work environments, organizations are increasingly seeking technology platforms capable of combining automation, spatial intelligence, and analytics to better manage corporate real estate and employee workplace experiences.

CXAI's platform integrates workplace experience software, AI-driven automation, spatial intelligence, and enterprise analytics to help organizations optimize workplace operations while improving employee engagement and productivity.

By automating campus onboarding and enabling AI-driven workplace insights, Zero-Touch Campus Deployment represents another step toward CXAI's vision of AI-enabled autonomous workplaces, where enterprise environments can be deployed, operated, and optimized through intelligent automation and real-time analytics.

Availability

Zero-Touch Campus Deployment is available immediately to CXAI enterprise customers and supports integration with leading IWMS platforms.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxai.ai

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-launches-ai-powered-zero-touch-campus-deployment-platform-fo-1148443