CXApp Inc. Invites Shareholders to attend 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting to be held Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), an enterprise agentic AI platform company, announced it will host a virtual-only 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The meeting will be hosted by Company Chairman and CEO Khurram Sheikh and CFO Joy Mbanugo. The agenda for the meeting will include governance matters as well as a management presentation on CXAI's progress in shaping the agentic AI future for operational and growth intelligence.

On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may access the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CXAI2026 at 1:45 PM Pacific Time using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

Shareholders are also invited to vote any time prior to the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received.

A meeting replay will be available on the Company's website www.cxapp.com, through June 16, 2027.

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc. is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxapp-inc.-nasdaq-cxai-invites-shareholders-to-attend-2026-annual-1176429