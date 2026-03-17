Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") reports completion of its winter drilling program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The 2026 winter program consisted of six holes encompassing 1,041m of drilling at the Twin and T-6 Zones and follows up on the Company's successful 2025 drilling campaign.

The Company previously reported (March 2, 2026) sulphide-bearing iron formation at the T-6 Zone, located approximately 1,000 metres west of the Twin Zone, where the Company completed 236m of drilling in one step-out drill hole.

Core from the current drilling program is being logged and cut, and samples are being shipped to the laboratory for analysis. All assay results are pending. See the table and drilling plan map for additional detail. Descriptions of lithology and sulphide content provided below are based on preliminary visual logging of the core and do not represent assay results.

Program Summary - Twin Zone

The 2026 winter drilling at the Twin Zone consisted of 805m in five drill holes (two holes drilled from the same setup) which covered approximately 381m of strike length across the zone. Iron formation intersected for 138 vertical meters in 2025/26 drilling. Recent drilling intersected multiple intervals of sulphide-bearing iron formation in step-out holes, in the area of previously released AR 25-09, designed to continue to evaluate the extent of the iron formation stratigraphy, along with the twinning of several historic drill holes to confirm the results from previous drilling.

Key observations from the winter drilling program include:

Sulphide-bearing iron formation intersected in a AR26-11 approximately 25 metres down dip of the intersection in AR25-09

Iron formation intersected approximately 50 metres and 100 metres east of AR25-09 in drill holes AR26-14 and AR26-12 respectively

Iron formation intersected in AR26-15 approximately 125 metres west of AR25-09

Multiple stacked intervals of iron formation observed in hole AR26-13 up-dip of hole AR26-14

Sulphide-bearing iron formation intersected at the T-6 Zone, approximately 1,000 metres west of the Twin Zone

Assay results from the winter drilling program are pending.

Down dip Expansion - AR26-11

Hole AR26-11 was drilled approximately 25 metres behind and parallel to AR25-09, intersecting the stratigraphy approximately 25 metres down dip, suggesting the continuation of sulphide-bearing iron formation below drill hole AR25-09 to test the vertical continuity of the iron formation.

AR26-11 intersected several intervals of sulphide-bearing iron formation ("SIF"), including:

68.05 m - 77.25 m: 9.20 m SIF

77.25 m - 84.90 m: 7.65 m Massive to Semi-Massive Sulphide (MSS)

84.90 m - 115.05 m: 30.15 m SIF

140.20 m - 171.85 m: 31.65 m SIF Breccia

These intervals suggest the continuation of sulphide-bearing iron formation at depth below AR25-09.

Eastern Step-Out - AR26-14

Hole AR26-14, drilled approximately 50 metres east of AR25-09, intersected:

64.05 m - 66.99 m: 2.94 m MSS

66.99 m - 69.10 m: 2.11 m Quartz Breccia

69.10 m - 133.40 m: 64.30 m SIF

These intersections indicate the continued presence of iron formation east of AR25-09.

Eastern Step-Out - AR26-12 (Twin of 82-09)

Hole AR26-12, drilled approximately 100 metres east of AR25-09, intersected:

27.80 m - 49.65 m: 21.85 m SIF

80.00 m - 91.90 m: 11.90 m Iron Formation Breccia

These intersections extend the iron formation east of AR25-09 and confirm the rock units drilled in hole 82-09.

Up-Dip Hole - AR26-13 (Twin of 84-08)

Hole AR26-13, drilled approximately 25 metres above AR26-14, intersected:

52.40 m - 56.00 m: 3.60 m SIF

56.00 m - 120.00 m: 64.00 m Mixed SIF and Dacite

120.00 m - 130.00 m: 10.00 m Andesite Tuff

130.00 m - 140.00 m: 10.00 m Mixed SIF and Dacite

149.00 m - 168.00 m: 19.00 m Mixed SIF and Dacite

These intersections indicate multiple iron-formation intervals, confirming the rock units drilled in hole 84-08.





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Twin and T-6 Zones Drilling Map

Western Step-Out - AR26-15 (Twin of 83-10)

Hole AR26-15, drilled approximately 125 metres west of AR25-09

Observed intervals include:

9.30 m - 14.70 m: 5.40 m Quartz Vein

14.70 m - 26.00 m: 11.30 m Mixed SIF and Dacite

26.00 m - 30.50 m: 4.50 m Quartz Breccia

Management Commentary

"These drill holes indicate that iron formation intersected at the Twin Zone occurs both above and below earlier drilling and extends laterally to the east and west," stated Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources.

Wedge Lake: 2026 Winter Drill Program

Hole # UTM83Z13-E UTM83Z13-N Purpose Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AR26-011 572,273.72 6,234,682.96 Step out from AR25-09 257 170 -52 AR26-012 572,369.13 6,234,669.27 Twin of 82-09 110 170 -47 AR26-013 572,314.42 6,234,691.89 Twin of 84-08 167 170 -60 AR26-014 572,314.41 6,234,691.90 New Step out 188 170 -46.8 AR26-015 572,181.38 6,234,473.61 Twin of 83-10 83 350 -46 AR26-016 571,563.93 6,234,464.51 Step out from AR25-10 236 223 -52 Total Metres





1,041 m





Independent Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288801

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.