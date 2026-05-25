Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2026 winter drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project, located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. Results from drill holes AR26-11 and AR26-12 continue to confirm the continuity and expansion potential of the gold mineralization hosted by sulphide-bearing iron formations at the Twin Zone, while also highlighting the presence of scandium ("Sc") and silver mineralization associated with the gold system.

The Company notes that assays from drill holes AR26-13, AR26-14, and AR26-15 remain pending.

Key Highlights

AR26-11 intersected multiple lenses of gold mineralization down dip from previously released AR25-09, confirming the expansion potential of the Twin Zone at depth, as highlighted by:

3.91 g/t Au and 4.58 g/t Ag over 5.00m, including 5.92 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag over 3.00m

2.05 g/t Au and 4.02 g/t Ag over 10.00m, including 4.77 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag over 3.00m

1.90 g/t Au, and 4.53 g/t Ag over 6.80m, including 3.04 g/t Au and 4.08 g/t Ag over 3.80m

AR26-11 - Down-Dip Expansion of the Twin Zone

Hole AR26-11 was collared approximately 25 metres behind drill hole AR25-09, targeting the interpreted down-dip continuation of the sulphide-bearing iron formation. The hole successfully intersected broad zones of gold mineralization with associated silver and scandium values, approximately 35m down-dip from AR25-09 supporting the continued vertical continuity of the Twin Zone mineralizing system.

AR26-11 returned multiple zones of gold mineralization from both sulphide-bearing iron formation units that hosted the other mineralized intersections returned to date from the Twin Zone, as well as, a quartz veining hosted in volcanic rocks located stratigraphically above the iron formation similar to previous drilling at the T-6 Zone (see Arya's April 27, 2026 news release).

CEO Rasool Mohammad commented:

"Anomalous gold and silver mineralization is distributed over a broad 133-metre interval within the zone in AR26-11, with silver mineralization present throughout the entire length. Regarding hole AR26-12, we believe the hole may have terminated prematurely and could potentially have intersected additional sulphide-bearing iron formation at depth. The scandium and silver values in hole AR26-12 demonstrate significant strength and further enhance the polymetallic potential of the Twin Zone system."

Significant intercepts from AR26-11 include:

1. Quartz Zone

Located stratigraphically above the iron formations.

12.00m to 12.75m: 8.71 g/t Au over 0.75m Notes: Hosted in quartz veining.



2. Upper Sulphide Iron Formation Zone

Hosted in the upper sections of the main sulphide-bearing iron formation.

74.00m to 84.00m: 0.78 g/t Au, and 4.34 g/t Ag over 10.00m, including: 75.00m to 76.00m: 1.23 g/t Au, 8.9 g/t Ag over 1.00m 82.00m to 83.00m: 2.26 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag over 1.00m

108.00m to 113.00m: 3.91 g/t Au, and 4.58 g/t Ag over 5.00m, including: 109.00m to 112.00m: 5.92 g/t Au, and 4.43 g/t Ag over 3.00m



3. Lower Sulphide Iron Formation Zone

Hosted in the lower part of the main sulphide-bearing iron formation.

140.20m to 147.00m: 1.90 g/t Au, and 4.53 g/t Ag over 6.80m, including: 140.20m to 144.00m: 3.04 g/t Au and 4.08 g/t Ag over 3.80m

161.00m to 171.85m: 0.77 g/t Au and 5.60 g/t Ag over 10.85m, including: 169.00m to 171.85m: 1.84 g/t Au, and 4.37 g/t Ag over 2.85m



4. Separate Lower Iron Formation Horizon

A distinct, deeper iron formation structure.

207.00m to 217.00m: 2.05 g/t Au, and 4.02 g/t Ag over 10.00m, including: 207.00m to 210.00m: 4.77 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag over 3.00m



The Company believes these results demonstrate the potential for broad mineralized envelopes within the iron formation host, with multiple mineralized horizons carrying gold and silver and values and that these zones remain open down-dip for additional expansion with further drilling.

AR26-12 - Eastern Step-Out Expands Mineralized Footprint

Hole AR26-12, drilled approximately 100 metres east of AR25-09 as a twin of historic hole 82-09 near the current eastern margin of the Twin Zone. The hole intersected multiple mineralized intervals containing anomalous to elevated gold, silver and scandium values. 82-09 returned 4.56 g/t Au over 11.0 m.

Highlights include:

1. Gold (Au) & Sulphide-Bearing Iron Formation Zones

Intervals featuring significant gold mineralization hosted within the main sulphide horizons.

Upper Sulphide-Bearing Iron Formation Horizon (33.00m to 37.00m): 2.56 g/t Au, and 6.38 g/t Ag over 4.00m, including: 36.00m to 37.00m: 9.55 g/t Au, and 4.7 g/t Ag over 1.00m

Lower Sulphide-Bearing Horizon (89.00m to 91.00m): 4.08 g/t Au, and 5.75 g/t Ag, over 2.00m, including: 90.00m to 91.00m: 7.86 g/t Au, and 4.9 g/t Ag over 1.00m



2. Scandium (Sc) & Silver (Ag) Elevated Zones

Additional intervals outside the primary gold zones that returned distinct, elevated strategic metal values.

24.00m to 27.80m: 8.00 g/t Ag and 19.79 ppm Sc over 3.80m

43.00m to 48.15m: 12.39 g/t Ag and 31.48 ppm Sc over 5.15m

Management believes the presence of scandium associated with the sulphide-bearing iron formation and gold-silver mineralization may represent an additional critical metals component to the Wedge Lake system.

Geological Interpretation

The 2026 winter drilling program continues to support Arya's interpretation that the Twin Zone is hosted within a laterally extensive sulphide-bearing iron formation system with multiple mineralized horizons. Drill hole AR26-11 confirms continuity of the mineralized iron formation down dip, while AR26-12 demonstrates continuation of the system to the east.

The Company is encouraged by the growing scale of the mineralized footprint and the association of gold with silver and scandium within the broader iron formation package.

The Twin Zone is located approximately 1,000 metres east of the Company's recently announced Triplet Zone discovery, where drilling intersected similar sulphide-bearing iron formation and alteration styles.

Ongoing Work

Interpretation and compilation work are ongoing. The Company is currently awaiting additional assay results from drill holes AR26-13, AR26-14 and AR26-15 from the 2026 winter drill program.

See Plan Map and Schematic Long Section (looking North) below:

Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Schematic Long Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Independent Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the winter 2026 were logged, photographed and sampled in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended, and split in half. One-half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 µm. All the +106 µm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 µm fraction. All weights, assays, and calculations are reported. The remaining samples were analyzed using Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Arya Resourced Ltd.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Arya Resources Ltd.