Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the primary tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on April 8, 2026 and April 15, 2026, issuing an aggregate of 4,320,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.50 per share ($2,160,000), and 944,445 non-flow through shares at $0.45 per share ($425,000.25), for total gross proceeds of $2,585,000.25. The remaining balance of the flow-through portion of the Offering at $0.50 per share, in the amount of $30,000, will be upsized to $50,000 (for a grand total of 4,420,000 flow through shares for gross proceeds of $2,210,000) to accommodate a final oversubscription.

In connection with this tranche, finder fees were paid in the aggregate amount of $148,750.03 in cash and 301,000 finder warrants exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.50 per share for two years. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until September 2, 2026. The Offering remains subject to the final approval off the TSX Venture Exchange.

An insider of the Company purchased 80,000 shares, which represents 1.52% of the shares issued in the tranche, and 0.16% of the issued and outstanding shares upon closing. The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a), (b) and (c), and 5.7(1)(a) and (b), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of nor of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, exceeds 25% of the issuer's market capitalization, that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on certain exchanges or markets specified in MI 61-101, and that the transaction is a distribution of securities of the issuer to a related party for cash consideration and neither the issuer nor, to the knowledge of the issuer after reasonable inquiry, the related party has knowledge of any material information concerning the issuer or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295542

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.