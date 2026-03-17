Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - David Arnold, CFO of TMX Group, and Luc Fortin, President and CEO of TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, will present at the 24th annual National Bank Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 from 11:30 - 11:55 a.m. ET.

A link to the webcast will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited