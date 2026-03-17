Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.89 to $0.92 per share of common stock. This dividend increase will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26, 2026, and will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.68 per share of common stock.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved, effective immediately, a new $20.0 billion stock repurchase authorization. The new stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the Company's stock repurchase program announced in November 2024, which has approximately $2.1 billion of repurchase authority remaining. The new stock repurchase program has no expiration date. The timing of stock repurchases and the number of shares of common stock to be repurchased will depend upon prevailing market conditions and other factors. Repurchases under this program may be commenced or suspended from time-to-time at the Company's discretion without prior notice. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through 10b5-1 programs, through accelerated share repurchase programs, in privately negotiated transactions or through the use of derivative instruments.

"Consistent with our commitment to return capital to our stockholders, we are pleased that our Board has approved an increase to our quarterly dividend and a new stock repurchase authorization," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "While we continue to extend our technology and product leadership across verticals, we remain focused on stockholder returns and executing on our ongoing diversification opportunities while maintaining operating discipline."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the amounts to be repurchased under our stock repurchase programs, the timing thereof and the types of transactions through which shares may be repurchased, our commitment to returning capital to stockholders, the extension of our technology and product leadership across verticals, and our diversification opportunities and operating discipline, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Past dividends and stock repurchases provide no assurance as to future dividends or stock repurchases, and the timing and amount of future dividends or stock repurchases, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends or stock repurchases and to current expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "estimate," "guidance," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to: a deterioration in our future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or business prospects; a determination by our Board of Directors that dividends or stock repurchases are not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders; unexpected, unplanned or alternative requirements for, or uses of, our available cash, including but not limited to potential business acquisitions or other strategic transactions; legal or contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends or stock repurchases, including under credit agreements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax or other laws relating to dividends or stock repurchases; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our reports filed with the SEC are available on our website at www.qualcomm.com. We undertake no obligation to update, or continue to provide information with respect to, any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Qualcomm Contact:

Brett Simpson, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com