Finastra Strengthens AI Capabilities with New Center of Excellence and Leadership Appointment

Company Expands Hiring in Atlanta and India

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities across the financial services industry, helping institutions improve efficiency, insight, and decision-making. At Finastra, AI initiatives are already underway across engineering and product development to internal operations and customer-facing initiatives, helping teams work smarter and enabling new ways to support financial institutions around the world.

As these efforts continue to expand, Finastra is taking the next step to coordinate and scale its work in this area.

Today the company announced the establishment of a centralized AI Center of Excellence (COE) and the appointment of Chris McClellen as SVP, Group Head of AI, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Mike Stawchansky, to lead the initiative.

The AI Center of Excellence will bring together expertise from across Finastra to help coordinate AI initiatives, share best practices, and accelerate innovation across the organization. The COE will draw on resources from engineering, product and other teams, creating a more connected approach to accelerating the development and application of AI capabilities across the company.

McClellen brings extensive experience leading AI strategy and large-scale technology platforms across complex organizations. With a background spanning enterprise software, data platforms, and regulated environments, he has a strong track record of translating emerging technology platforms into practical, scalable solutions.

"We already have a tremendous amount of AI talent and innovation across Finastra. Establishing the AI Center of Excellence allows us to bring that expertise together while continuing to grow it," said Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Finastra. "We're expanding our teams and hiring in key technology hubs including Atlanta and India, combining the strength of our existing teams with new talent. AI has the potential to deliver significant value to our customers, and this structure helps us move faster and scale the work already underway across the company."

"AI presents an important opportunity for the financial services industry, and Finastra has already built a strong foundation of work across the company," said McClellen. "I'm excited to help bring these efforts together, build on that progress, and support the continued development of AI capabilities across the organization."

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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