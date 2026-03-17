Introducing Proda, the Lifestyle Protein-Infused Soda Launching Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market

Wellness Entrepreneur Matthew Postlethwaite Partners With Suja Co-Founder to Bring to Market the First Protein-Infused Soda Built for Everyday Life

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Proda debuts as an all-natural protein-infused soda that aims to push protein beyond the fitness niche and into the lives of everyday people.

Co-founded by Matthew Postlethwaite, wellness entrepreneur and actor best known for his role in Peaky Blinders, and Jeff Church, co-founder and former CEO of Suja Juice, Proda is bringing protein to wider audiences - to be enjoyed as a daily ritual or a guilt-free soda swap during meals, and anything in between.

"After witnessing the health journeys of my family and through my experience in working with a variety of protein brands, my intention behind building Proda centered on making protein more approachable to all ages," says Matthew Postlethwaite, co-founder and co-CEO of Proda. "Leading with crisp and refreshing flavor, we made sure Proda delivers the purest, complete protein on the market. It took us nearly a year and a half, with over 1,000 hours, to perfect every detail and ensure craveable taste - because if it doesn't taste amazing, none of the rest matters."

"Traditional protein beverages and emerging protein sodas brands have over-indexed on the fitness and muscle building space, and Proda wants to turn that paradigm on its head. We believe that tomorrow's protein category won't be built on more; rather, it will be built on the best," says Jeff Church, co-founder and co-CEO of Proda. "Most consumers want to move towards being a little bit healthier, but they don't want to be punished by a poor-tasting product or they just won't repeat their purchase. We've spent tremendous time and effort to ensure Proda is best in class regarding taste and benefits."

Sprouts Farmers Market has signed on as Proda's exclusive national launch partner, offering Sprouts customers first access in retail stores."At Sprouts, innovation and health are at the heart of everything we do, and we're always looking for partners who are redefining what better-for-you can mean," says Kim Coffin, Chief Forager at Sprouts Farmers Market. "Proda is exactly the kind of bold, forward-thinking brand we're excited to support - bringing together elevated nutrition, craveable flavor, and everyday functionality. We're proud to help introduce emerging products like Proda to shoppers nationwide while continuing to lead the way in discovering what's next in wellness."

Each 12 oz. can of Proda delivers clean ingredients including 10g of clear whey protein isolate, 3g of fiber, zero sugar, natural sweeteners, zero lactose, and is gluten- and caffeine-free, with approximately 45 calories.

Proda's flavor lineup includes seven nostalgic-meets-modern flavors: Classic Orange, Shirley Temple, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Golden Apple, and Root Beer.

Proda will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market shelves nationwide on April 1, 2026, for $3.49 per can, as well as at DrinkProda.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

ABOUT Proda:

Proda is a protein soda built for real life. Founded by Jeff Church, co-founder and former CEO of Suja Juice, and Matthew Postlethwaite, award-winning actor and wellness entrepreneur best known for his role in Peaky Blinders, Proda was designed for everyday life, not the supplement shelf. Each 12 oz. can delivers 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and zero sugar across seven flavors: Lemon Lime, Classic Orange, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Lemonade, Golden Apple, Shirley Template, and Root Beer. Proda launches at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide on April 1, 2026, and is available at drinkproda.com , Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Follow @drinkproda on Instagram and TikTok.

About Sprouts Farmers Market:

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 36,000 team members and operates more than 480 stores in 25 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about/ .

Media Contact:

SEQUEL, Inc.

proda@sequel-inc.com

SOURCE: Proda

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/introducing-proda-the-lifestyle-protein-infused-soda-launching-exclusive-1148301