Bank of San Francisco Executives to Present at Raymond James Economic & Strategy Seminar on March 19, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) announced today that William S. Keller, Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Corr, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Raymond James Economic & Strategy Seminar on March 19, 2026.

The presentation materials that will accompany their remarks can be found at the "Investor Deck" link below.

Investor Deck

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Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Included in our presentation is a non-GAAP metric of pre-tax, pre-provision income. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP. A reconciliation of pre-tax, pre-provision income is included in our quarterly financial results posted on the Investor Relations page of our website: https://www.bankbsf.com/resources/investor-relations.

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is a locally owned commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Since 2005, the Bank has served individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits who value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across every aspect of their financial lives.

With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners.

Bank of San Francisco trades under the symbol "BSFO" on OTCQX. Learn more at bankbsf.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Leslie Katter

media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-executives-to-present-at-raymond-james-economi-1148143